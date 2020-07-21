9836 NE 130th Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel carpet

Kirkland Townhouse - Available NOW! This lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse is nestled in a small community of homes, conveniently located close to major freeways and all that Kirkland and Juanita have to offer. Open the front door to a comfortable living room that flows into the dining room that leads to the kitchen, fully equipped with stainless steel appliances and beautiful granite countertops. A separate nook in the kitchen is the perfect place to enjoy breakfast, as you look onto your outdoor patio. An elegant staircase leads to 2 master suites and the washer/dryer. Brand new carpeting upstairs with freshly painted walls complete this perfect home.



To schedule a private viewing, please contact Netanya Richards at Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA, 206-465-7594 or netanya@avenueoneresidential.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5131300)