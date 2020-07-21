All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated September 15 2019 at 11:23 AM

9836 NE 130th Place

9836 Northeast 130th Place · No Longer Available
Location

9836 Northeast 130th Place, Kirkland, WA 98034
North Juanita

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Kirkland Townhouse - Available NOW! This lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse is nestled in a small community of homes, conveniently located close to major freeways and all that Kirkland and Juanita have to offer. Open the front door to a comfortable living room that flows into the dining room that leads to the kitchen, fully equipped with stainless steel appliances and beautiful granite countertops. A separate nook in the kitchen is the perfect place to enjoy breakfast, as you look onto your outdoor patio. An elegant staircase leads to 2 master suites and the washer/dryer. Brand new carpeting upstairs with freshly painted walls complete this perfect home.

To schedule a private viewing, please contact Netanya Richards at Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA, 206-465-7594 or netanya@avenueoneresidential.com

#kirklandrentals #kirklandwa #avenueoneresidential #rentalhomes

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5131300)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9836 NE 130th Place have any available units?
9836 NE 130th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 9836 NE 130th Place have?
Some of 9836 NE 130th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9836 NE 130th Place currently offering any rent specials?
9836 NE 130th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9836 NE 130th Place pet-friendly?
No, 9836 NE 130th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 9836 NE 130th Place offer parking?
No, 9836 NE 130th Place does not offer parking.
Does 9836 NE 130th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9836 NE 130th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9836 NE 130th Place have a pool?
No, 9836 NE 130th Place does not have a pool.
Does 9836 NE 130th Place have accessible units?
No, 9836 NE 130th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9836 NE 130th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 9836 NE 130th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9836 NE 130th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 9836 NE 130th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
