9830 NE 140th Place

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great House for Rent - Modern kitchen, granite countertops, All purpose open space on lower level. Large 2-car attached garage, additional drive-way parking; fully fenced backyard. Location! Quiet cul-de-sac, Sought-after Juanita schools. 10 minutes drive to downtown Kirkland; 20 min drive to MS campus, downtown Bellevue; walking distance to grocery and everyday shopping; Park & Ride, Bay Park are close by.

-Spacious 3-BR house with large backyard and deck off the family room. Storage shed in back yard.

-Master BR suite plus 3 BR and one bath on second floor

-Living room, family room, kitchen, dining room and one-half bathroom on first floor



