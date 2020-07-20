All apartments in Kirkland
Kirkland, WA
9830 NE 140th Place
9830 NE 140th Pl
Kirkland
Finn Hill
Apartments with Balcony
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Location

9830 NE 140th Pl, Kirkland, WA 98034
Finn Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great House for Rent - Modern kitchen, granite countertops, All purpose open space on lower level. Large 2-car attached garage, additional drive-way parking; fully fenced backyard. Location! Quiet cul-de-sac, Sought-after Juanita schools. 10 minutes drive to downtown Kirkland; 20 min drive to MS campus, downtown Bellevue; walking distance to grocery and everyday shopping; Park & Ride, Bay Park are close by.
-Spacious 3-BR house with large backyard and deck off the family room. Storage shed in back yard.
-Master BR suite plus 3 BR and one bath on second floor
-Living room, family room, kitchen, dining room and one-half bathroom on first floor

(RLNE4979385)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

