9717 NE Juanita Dr. #A-103

Stunning 2 Bedroom +Den Right on Lake Washington w/VIEWS of Lake, Mountains, City!! - It's all about living on the lake! Enjoy vacation all year long, with unobstructed views of Lake Washington, downtown Seattle and the Olympic Mountains. This ground-level home (no stairs) has tons of updates and features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, PLUS a large den which could be used as a 3rd bedroom. Details include all-new porcelain tile flooring throughout, 2 fully remodeled bathrooms with designer tile accents, walk-in shower and free-standing soaking tub, new fireplace and new paint. Large kitchen has new appliances (including washer and dryer) and tons of storage. Step outside your sliding door onto your private patio, which is a portal to your own pool, boat moorage and the lake! Parking includes one detached garage plus one assigned open spot right at entry of the unit (#7). Mounted TV in living room will stay. Water, garbage and sewer included in the rent. MOORAGE is currently available for an additional fee. Maximum boat size is 24' LOA and 8' beam. Proposed 2020 dock lease fee is $750 for the season. Pets up to 25 lbs only, per HOA guidelines. Make an appointment to view this spectacular and unique home today! Please note that this home is not furnished.



