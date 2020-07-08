All apartments in Kirkland
9717 NE Juanita Dr. #A-103
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:11 PM

9717 NE Juanita Dr. #A-103

9717 Northeast Juanita Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9717 Northeast Juanita Drive, Kirkland, WA 98034
South Juanita

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Stunning 2 Bedroom +Den Right on Lake Washington w/VIEWS of Lake, Mountains, City!! - It's all about living on the lake! Enjoy vacation all year long, with unobstructed views of Lake Washington, downtown Seattle and the Olympic Mountains. This ground-level home (no stairs) has tons of updates and features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, PLUS a large den which could be used as a 3rd bedroom. Details include all-new porcelain tile flooring throughout, 2 fully remodeled bathrooms with designer tile accents, walk-in shower and free-standing soaking tub, new fireplace and new paint. Large kitchen has new appliances (including washer and dryer) and tons of storage. Step outside your sliding door onto your private patio, which is a portal to your own pool, boat moorage and the lake! Parking includes one detached garage plus one assigned open spot right at entry of the unit (#7). Mounted TV in living room will stay. Water, garbage and sewer included in the rent. MOORAGE is currently available for an additional fee. Maximum boat size is 24' LOA and 8' beam. Proposed 2020 dock lease fee is $750 for the season. Pets up to 25 lbs only, per HOA guidelines. Make an appointment to view this spectacular and unique home today! Please note that this home is not furnished.

BEWARE OF SCAMMERS! If you see another ad for this house at a lower price or an ad that does NOT mention RentLucky Property Management, SCAMMERS have posted the other ad. If you have been dealing with a SCAMMER, please reach out to RentLucky immediately at 206-923-8727.

TIPS & TRICKS to a Successful Leasing Experience with RentLucky!

ARRANGE A TOUR: Visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/showmojo to schedule a self-guided tour allowing you access, at your convenience. If this is not a self-tour property, you may reply to this ad, which emails our Touring Representative.

RESPONSE TIME: We will answer all leads in the order received, and we do our best to respond within one business day. We respond to ALL inquiries, please be patient. We have a 'no-bullying' policy, and zero tolerance for verbal abuse towards our staff.

HOW TO APPLY: Once you have toured the property and are ready to apply, visit http://mywaytribe.com/rentlucky_listings to apply online. $47 per adult over the age of 18. Each person must fill out a separate application; there are no joint applications for married persons or co-signers.

SCREENING CRITERIA: Please visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/screening_criteria for our detailed screening criteria. We DO NOT answer screening criteria qualification questions over the phone.

PETS: Most landlords will consider pets on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit.

MOVE IN COSTS: A retainer deposit equal to one month's rent is required to take property off the market. This will be applied to your first full month's rent. Second month will be pro-rated less the move in days. Security and pet deposits are required at move in. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.

(RLNE5744542)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9717 NE Juanita Dr. #A-103 have any available units?
9717 NE Juanita Dr. #A-103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 9717 NE Juanita Dr. #A-103 have?
Some of 9717 NE Juanita Dr. #A-103's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9717 NE Juanita Dr. #A-103 currently offering any rent specials?
9717 NE Juanita Dr. #A-103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9717 NE Juanita Dr. #A-103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9717 NE Juanita Dr. #A-103 is pet friendly.
Does 9717 NE Juanita Dr. #A-103 offer parking?
Yes, 9717 NE Juanita Dr. #A-103 offers parking.
Does 9717 NE Juanita Dr. #A-103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9717 NE Juanita Dr. #A-103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9717 NE Juanita Dr. #A-103 have a pool?
Yes, 9717 NE Juanita Dr. #A-103 has a pool.
Does 9717 NE Juanita Dr. #A-103 have accessible units?
No, 9717 NE Juanita Dr. #A-103 does not have accessible units.
Does 9717 NE Juanita Dr. #A-103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9717 NE Juanita Dr. #A-103 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9717 NE Juanita Dr. #A-103 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9717 NE Juanita Dr. #A-103 does not have units with air conditioning.

