Kirkland, WA
915 1st St S
Last updated April 18 2019 at 11:24 AM

915 1st St S

915 1st Street South · No Longer Available
Location

915 1st Street South, Kirkland, WA 98033
Moss Bay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
915 1st St S Available 05/01/19 Ultra Contemporary - This Gleaming Ultra Contemporary has just been transformed into today. This home features over 1,000+Sq Ft of entertaining decks, with breathtaking 180+ degree views of Lake Washington & the Seattle Skyline & Cascade Mtns. Everything has been updated down to the garage doors. Mosaic accents adorn the exterior & interior highlights of this 4+ bedroom villa. With 4,010 Sq Ft of finished space this 3 level home has to be seen in person. Available May 1st, 2019

(RLNE4770999)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 1st St S have any available units?
915 1st St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 915 1st St S have?
Some of 915 1st St S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 915 1st St S currently offering any rent specials?
915 1st St S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 1st St S pet-friendly?
Yes, 915 1st St S is pet friendly.
Does 915 1st St S offer parking?
Yes, 915 1st St S offers parking.
Does 915 1st St S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 915 1st St S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 1st St S have a pool?
No, 915 1st St S does not have a pool.
Does 915 1st St S have accessible units?
No, 915 1st St S does not have accessible units.
Does 915 1st St S have units with dishwashers?
No, 915 1st St S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 915 1st St S have units with air conditioning?
No, 915 1st St S does not have units with air conditioning.
