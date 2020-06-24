Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

915 1st St S Available 05/01/19 Ultra Contemporary - This Gleaming Ultra Contemporary has just been transformed into today. This home features over 1,000+Sq Ft of entertaining decks, with breathtaking 180+ degree views of Lake Washington & the Seattle Skyline & Cascade Mtns. Everything has been updated down to the garage doors. Mosaic accents adorn the exterior & interior highlights of this 4+ bedroom villa. With 4,010 Sq Ft of finished space this 3 level home has to be seen in person. Available May 1st, 2019



(RLNE4770999)