8811 130th Ave NE
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

8811 130th Ave NE

8811 130th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

8811 130th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98033
North Rose Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
8811 130th Ave NE Available 05/01/20 Beautiful New Construction Home in Desirable Kirkland Neighborhood - Open great room floor plan with stunning kitchen. Solid hardwoods flow throughout the family room, chef's kitchen, breakfast nook, dining room and entry. Upper level master suite with luxurious 5 piece bath, 2 additional bedrooms AND bonus room! Unmatched features including Triple Pane Windows, Rain screen siding system and energy star appliances. Minutes to MS, Google, freeways & amenities. Hurry, this one truly has it all! Also there is a fully finished basement with a full bathroom that can be used as a bedroom if need be.

Pets are on case by case basis with owner approval.

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available 5/1/2020

#2042

(RLNE4811215)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8811 130th Ave NE have any available units?
8811 130th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
Is 8811 130th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
8811 130th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8811 130th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8811 130th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 8811 130th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 8811 130th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 8811 130th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8811 130th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8811 130th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 8811 130th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 8811 130th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 8811 130th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 8811 130th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8811 130th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8811 130th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8811 130th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
