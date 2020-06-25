Amenities
8811 130th Ave NE Available 05/01/20 Beautiful New Construction Home in Desirable Kirkland Neighborhood - Open great room floor plan with stunning kitchen. Solid hardwoods flow throughout the family room, chef's kitchen, breakfast nook, dining room and entry. Upper level master suite with luxurious 5 piece bath, 2 additional bedrooms AND bonus room! Unmatched features including Triple Pane Windows, Rain screen siding system and energy star appliances. Minutes to MS, Google, freeways & amenities. Hurry, this one truly has it all! Also there is a fully finished basement with a full bathroom that can be used as a bedroom if need be.
Pets are on case by case basis with owner approval.
Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent
Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available 5/1/2020
