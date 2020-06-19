Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel fireplace some paid utils

8708 128th Ave NE Available 03/01/20 Quiet Rose Hill Neighborhood Home -



Park like setting in prime location of Kirkland's Rose Hill. The expansive wraparound deck is perfect for entertaining and relaxing. Conveniently situated between Microsoft and shopping in Redmond to the east; Kirkland waterfront, restaurants, Google to the west, and the new Totem Lake Village to the north.



Stainless steel appliances with a spacious kitchen and dining area. Wood burning fireplace to enjoy in your living room as you look out to your beautiful wrap around deck. 3 bedrooms with finished basement that can be used as a 4th bedroom, office, or bonus room. Two car garage + extra parking!



~Utilities paid by tenant(s).

~Landscaping and yard care are tenants responsibility.

~Security Deposit of 1.5 x rent.

~Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (www.MapleLeafMgt.com) to schedule a viewing through our guest card system and please include your email and cell number in your response.

~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

~Filter Reduction Program fee of $10/month

~No pets



(RLNE4584840)