Last updated February 16 2020 at 11:24 AM

8708 128th Ave NE

8708 128th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

8708 128th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98033
North Rose Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
8708 128th Ave NE Available 03/01/20 Quiet Rose Hill Neighborhood Home -

Park like setting in prime location of Kirkland's Rose Hill. The expansive wraparound deck is perfect for entertaining and relaxing. Conveniently situated between Microsoft and shopping in Redmond to the east; Kirkland waterfront, restaurants, Google to the west, and the new Totem Lake Village to the north.

Stainless steel appliances with a spacious kitchen and dining area. Wood burning fireplace to enjoy in your living room as you look out to your beautiful wrap around deck. 3 bedrooms with finished basement that can be used as a 4th bedroom, office, or bonus room. Two car garage + extra parking!

~Utilities paid by tenant(s).
~Landscaping and yard care are tenants responsibility.
~Security Deposit of 1.5 x rent.
~Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (www.MapleLeafMgt.com) to schedule a viewing through our guest card system and please include your email and cell number in your response.
~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
~Filter Reduction Program fee of $10/month
~No pets

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4584840)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8708 128th Ave NE have any available units?
8708 128th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 8708 128th Ave NE have?
Some of 8708 128th Ave NE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8708 128th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
8708 128th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8708 128th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 8708 128th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 8708 128th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 8708 128th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 8708 128th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8708 128th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8708 128th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 8708 128th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 8708 128th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 8708 128th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 8708 128th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8708 128th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8708 128th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8708 128th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
