Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

8649 NE Juanita Drive

8649 Northeast Juanita Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8649 Northeast Juanita Drive, Kirkland, WA 98034
Finn Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
8649 NE Juanita Drive Available 06/01/20 Kirkland VIEW home! 4 bedroom 4 1/2 bathrooms - Stunning Kirkland home with views of Lake Washington & Mt. Rainier! Gorgeous southern exposure from 3 of the 4 bedrooms, kitchen, upper and main floor deck. Oversized Master bedroom fit for a king, gas fire place, large sitting area, private deck, large walk in closet and the bathroom is filled with marble and heated floors. All bedrooms on the top floor have private full baths with southern windows. Laundry room w/sink, full size front loading washer & dryer, office/den with private deck on top floor as well. Main level offers fantastic open floor plan with hardwood floors, custom molding, two gas fire place and plenty of room for entertaining. The Gourmet kitchen offers walk-in pantry, stainless appliances including a Viking 6 top stove, microwave, large refrigerator and endless counter space cupboards and island. Lower level includes another bedroom, bathroom, family room with built in walk unit and a two car attached garage. Fantastic Lake Washington School District, close to Juanita Beach, shopping, restaurants and 405. A MUST SEE!
Showings are by appt only. Due to Covid 19 only one person may enter at a time with Licensed Real Estate Broker. Showings will be scheduled after pre-screening questions are completed & prospect must wear gloves and remove shoes. All parties must follow current guidelines that are in place by NWMLS and Governor - Thank you in advance.

BROKER: Tricia Jacobs | REMAX Associate Brokers
Pets considered case by case.
Terms: First month's rent, plus $5200 security deposit.
Lease term 12-24 months

(RLNE3489561)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8649 NE Juanita Drive have any available units?
8649 NE Juanita Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 8649 NE Juanita Drive have?
Some of 8649 NE Juanita Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8649 NE Juanita Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8649 NE Juanita Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8649 NE Juanita Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8649 NE Juanita Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8649 NE Juanita Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8649 NE Juanita Drive offers parking.
Does 8649 NE Juanita Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8649 NE Juanita Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8649 NE Juanita Drive have a pool?
No, 8649 NE Juanita Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8649 NE Juanita Drive have accessible units?
No, 8649 NE Juanita Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8649 NE Juanita Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8649 NE Juanita Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8649 NE Juanita Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8649 NE Juanita Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
