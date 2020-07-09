Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

8649 NE Juanita Drive Available 06/01/20 Kirkland VIEW home! 4 bedroom 4 1/2 bathrooms - Stunning Kirkland home with views of Lake Washington & Mt. Rainier! Gorgeous southern exposure from 3 of the 4 bedrooms, kitchen, upper and main floor deck. Oversized Master bedroom fit for a king, gas fire place, large sitting area, private deck, large walk in closet and the bathroom is filled with marble and heated floors. All bedrooms on the top floor have private full baths with southern windows. Laundry room w/sink, full size front loading washer & dryer, office/den with private deck on top floor as well. Main level offers fantastic open floor plan with hardwood floors, custom molding, two gas fire place and plenty of room for entertaining. The Gourmet kitchen offers walk-in pantry, stainless appliances including a Viking 6 top stove, microwave, large refrigerator and endless counter space cupboards and island. Lower level includes another bedroom, bathroom, family room with built in walk unit and a two car attached garage. Fantastic Lake Washington School District, close to Juanita Beach, shopping, restaurants and 405. A MUST SEE!

Showings are by appt only. Due to Covid 19 only one person may enter at a time with Licensed Real Estate Broker. Showings will be scheduled after pre-screening questions are completed & prospect must wear gloves and remove shoes. All parties must follow current guidelines that are in place by NWMLS and Governor - Thank you in advance.



BROKER: Tricia Jacobs | REMAX Associate Brokers

Pets considered case by case.

Terms: First month's rent, plus $5200 security deposit.

Lease term 12-24 months



