8631 NE 141st St 8631 NE 141st St

Kirkland, WA
8631 NE 141st St
Last updated May 18 2020 at 12:09 PM

8631 NE 141st St

8631 Northeast 141st Street · No Longer Available
Location

8631 Northeast 141st Street, Kirkland, WA 98034
Finn Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Virtual Tour - 3 Bed Finn Hill Home Ready NOW! - Virtual Tour Link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/671490

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath Finn Hill rambler features clean interiors, a well maintained landscape and is available to move into now! About 1500 sq ft of comfortable living space including vaulted ceilings, pass through open kitchen, wood burning fireplace and 2-car garage. Slider doors from the dining and living rooms open to a fully fenced, lush backyard with huge deck for entertaining.

Great neighborhood! Near Big Finn Hill and Denny Park. Close to grocery shopping, restaurants, schools and bus lines. Pets are on a case by case basis.

12-month lease preferred. Tenant pays all utilities.

Move-In Fees:
-First month: $2550
-Deposit: $2550 (minus application fees)

Please contact Lori Bannister at 425.466.8555 for more information.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5785870)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

