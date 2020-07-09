8631 NE 141st St 8631 NE 141st St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Virtual Tour - 3 Bed Finn Hill Home Ready NOW! - Virtual Tour Link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/671490



This 3 bedroom, 2 bath Finn Hill rambler features clean interiors, a well maintained landscape and is available to move into now! About 1500 sq ft of comfortable living space including vaulted ceilings, pass through open kitchen, wood burning fireplace and 2-car garage. Slider doors from the dining and living rooms open to a fully fenced, lush backyard with huge deck for entertaining.



Great neighborhood! Near Big Finn Hill and Denny Park. Close to grocery shopping, restaurants, schools and bus lines. Pets are on a case by case basis.



12-month lease preferred. Tenant pays all utilities.



Move-In Fees:

-First month: $2550

-Deposit: $2550 (minus application fees)



Please contact Lori Bannister at 425.466.8555 for more information.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5785870)