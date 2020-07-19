8618 NE 133rd St

Amenities

AVAILABLE MAY 25, 2019.



Lovely updated home in desired Finn Hill cul de sac! Tons of natural light flood the warm and inviting kitchen and highlight the custom cabinetry. A large window overlooks the park-like private back yard. Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors throughout the open concept main level ideal for entertaining. Extra large family room features custom tile surrounding wood fireplace with beautiful custom cherry cabinetry. 3/4 bath off well-appointed master. Tons of storage everywhere! The lower level features a bonus room with a 1/2 bath a laundry room with washer/dryer and a large 2-car garage. All of this on a quiet street in the Lake Washington School district.



Terms: 1st and 1 month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. 1 small pet under 25 lbs. only considered on a case by case basis.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by Windermere Property Management/JMW.