Kirkland, WA
8618 NE 133rd St
Last updated May 23 2019 at 10:43 PM

8618 NE 133rd St

8618 Northeast 133rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

8618 Northeast 133rd Street, Kirkland, WA 98034
Finn Hill

Amenities

AVAILABLE MAY 25, 2019.

Lovely updated home in desired Finn Hill cul de sac! Tons of natural light flood the warm and inviting kitchen and highlight the custom cabinetry. A large window overlooks the park-like private back yard. Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors throughout the open concept main level ideal for entertaining. Extra large family room features custom tile surrounding wood fireplace with beautiful custom cherry cabinetry. 3/4 bath off well-appointed master. Tons of storage everywhere! The lower level features a bonus room with a 1/2 bath a laundry room with washer/dryer and a large 2-car garage. All of this on a quiet street in the Lake Washington School district.

Terms: 1st and 1 month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. 1 small pet under 25 lbs. only considered on a case by case basis.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by Windermere Property Management/JMW.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8618 NE 133rd St have any available units?
8618 NE 133rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 8618 NE 133rd St have?
Some of 8618 NE 133rd St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8618 NE 133rd St currently offering any rent specials?
8618 NE 133rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8618 NE 133rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8618 NE 133rd St is pet friendly.
Does 8618 NE 133rd St offer parking?
Yes, 8618 NE 133rd St offers parking.
Does 8618 NE 133rd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8618 NE 133rd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8618 NE 133rd St have a pool?
No, 8618 NE 133rd St does not have a pool.
Does 8618 NE 133rd St have accessible units?
No, 8618 NE 133rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 8618 NE 133rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8618 NE 133rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8618 NE 133rd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 8618 NE 133rd St does not have units with air conditioning.
