Kirkland, WA
7855 Ne 125th St
Last updated November 23 2019 at 10:55 AM

7855 Ne 125th St

7855 Northeast 125th Street · No Longer Available
Location

7855 Northeast 125th Street, Kirkland, WA 98034
Finn Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Fully furnished all inclusive large corporate housing available for short term or long term.
Quite, spacious and modern home in Finnhill area in Kirkland. Situated in end of the road. Walk to Sandburg elementary and Finnhill middle school. Three bedrooms and two full bathrooms ( both with double sinks, 5 piece master bathroom with walk in closet) Laundry room are upstairs. Den and a half bathroom downstairs. Two car garage. Large deck and front porch. You will love this lovely neighborhood.
Professional yard care included. All utilities, internet and direct TV included. In between cleaning service is available at a fee.
Master bedroom with a queen bed, bedroom 2 with full size bed and bedroom 3 with twin size bed.
Fully stocked kitchen.
4200 a month (Winter rate).
A month or longer.
40 additional fee for each dog (case by case).
Security deposit 1000.
Cleaning 300.

Available 11/2
Email me with inquiry

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7855 Ne 125th St have any available units?
7855 Ne 125th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 7855 Ne 125th St have?
Some of 7855 Ne 125th St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7855 Ne 125th St currently offering any rent specials?
7855 Ne 125th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7855 Ne 125th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7855 Ne 125th St is pet friendly.
Does 7855 Ne 125th St offer parking?
Yes, 7855 Ne 125th St offers parking.
Does 7855 Ne 125th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7855 Ne 125th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7855 Ne 125th St have a pool?
No, 7855 Ne 125th St does not have a pool.
Does 7855 Ne 125th St have accessible units?
No, 7855 Ne 125th St does not have accessible units.
Does 7855 Ne 125th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7855 Ne 125th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7855 Ne 125th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7855 Ne 125th St does not have units with air conditioning.
