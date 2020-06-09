7855 Ne 125th St

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dogs allowed garage walk in closets internet access

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Fully furnished all inclusive large corporate housing available for short term or long term.

Quite, spacious and modern home in Finnhill area in Kirkland. Situated in end of the road. Walk to Sandburg elementary and Finnhill middle school. Three bedrooms and two full bathrooms ( both with double sinks, 5 piece master bathroom with walk in closet) Laundry room are upstairs. Den and a half bathroom downstairs. Two car garage. Large deck and front porch. You will love this lovely neighborhood.

Professional yard care included. All utilities, internet and direct TV included. In between cleaning service is available at a fee.

Master bedroom with a queen bed, bedroom 2 with full size bed and bedroom 3 with twin size bed.

Fully stocked kitchen.

4200 a month (Winter rate).

A month or longer.

40 additional fee for each dog (case by case).

Security deposit 1000.

Cleaning 300.



Available 11/2

Email me with inquiry