All apartments in Kirkland
Find more places like 732 Kirkland Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
732 Kirkland Circle
Last updated March 23 2020 at 11:46 PM

732 Kirkland Circle

732 Kirkland Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kirkland
See all
Moss Bay
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

732 Kirkland Circle, Kirkland, WA 98033
Moss Bay

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Fantastic condo in prime location! Downtown Kirkland living in this spacious top floor 2 bed 2 bath unit. Great open floor plan features modern kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, stylish fixtures & granite breakfast bar. Full size W/D in unit. Large living room/dining room combo with beautiful wood burning fireplace opens to private balcony great for BBQ’s. Unit also come with 2 designated parking spaces, one of which is covered. There is also an outdoor pool with a spa & cabana! All of this within just a few minutes walk to the waterfront, shops and restaurants and all that downtown Kirkland has to offer.

Terms: 1st months rent, $2300 security deposit. 12+ month lease. Non-smoking. Pets allowed. 1 covered parking spot, and 1 uncovered parking spot included. W/S/G included in rent.

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 732 Kirkland Circle have any available units?
732 Kirkland Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 732 Kirkland Circle have?
Some of 732 Kirkland Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 732 Kirkland Circle currently offering any rent specials?
732 Kirkland Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 732 Kirkland Circle pet-friendly?
No, 732 Kirkland Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 732 Kirkland Circle offer parking?
Yes, 732 Kirkland Circle offers parking.
Does 732 Kirkland Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 732 Kirkland Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 732 Kirkland Circle have a pool?
Yes, 732 Kirkland Circle has a pool.
Does 732 Kirkland Circle have accessible units?
No, 732 Kirkland Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 732 Kirkland Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 732 Kirkland Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 732 Kirkland Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 732 Kirkland Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sancerre Apartments
12648 NE 144th St
Kirkland, WA 98034
Hidden River Townhomes
10013 NE 130th Ln
Kirkland, WA 98034
Chelsea at Juanita Village
11718 97th Ln NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
SK Apartments
11415 Slater Avenue Northeast
Kirkland, WA 98033
Vue Kirkland
11733 NE 131st Pl
Kirkland, WA 98034
Heronfield
11105 NE 123rd Ln
Kirkland, WA 98034
The 101
101 Main St
Kirkland, WA 98033
Starboard Apartments
9311 Northeast 118th Lane
Kirkland, WA 98034

Similar Pages

Kirkland 1 Bedroom ApartmentsKirkland 2 Bedroom Apartments
Kirkland Apartments with BalconiesKirkland Dog Friendly Apartments
Kirkland Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South JuanitaNorth JuanitaFinn Hill
Moss BayNorth Rose HillEvergreen Hill
Totem LakeLakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Bastyr UniversityNorthwest University
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus