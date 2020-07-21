732 Kirkland Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Fantastic condo in prime location! Downtown Kirkland living in this spacious top floor 2 bed 2 bath unit. Great open floor plan features modern kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, stylish fixtures & granite breakfast bar. Full size W/D in unit. Large living room/dining room combo with beautiful wood burning fireplace opens to private balcony great for BBQ’s. Unit also come with 2 designated parking spaces, one of which is covered. There is also an outdoor pool with a spa & cabana! All of this within just a few minutes walk to the waterfront, shops and restaurants and all that downtown Kirkland has to offer.



Terms: 1st months rent, $2300 security deposit. 12+ month lease. Non-smoking. Pets allowed. 1 covered parking spot, and 1 uncovered parking spot included. W/S/G included in rent.



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.