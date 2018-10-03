All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:14 PM

6826 128th Ave NE Kirkland WA 98033 ACL

6826 128th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

6826 128th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98033
Bridle Trails

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Luxurious home blends indoor and outdoor living with a 2 sided gas fireplace & large, covered patio off spacious great-room. Location is closed to downtown Kirkland, Redmond, or Bellevue. With inspired architecture: high ceilings, clean lines, & modern materials to fit today's life style. Floor Covering by hardwood, laminate, wall to wall carpet, central chef's kitchen with walk-in pantry & pocket office. Enjoy high efficiency central A/C, forced air, tank-less water heater and full irrigation. Hurry and it will not last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6826 128th Ave NE Kirkland WA 98033 ACL have any available units?
6826 128th Ave NE Kirkland WA 98033 ACL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 6826 128th Ave NE Kirkland WA 98033 ACL have?
Some of 6826 128th Ave NE Kirkland WA 98033 ACL's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6826 128th Ave NE Kirkland WA 98033 ACL currently offering any rent specials?
6826 128th Ave NE Kirkland WA 98033 ACL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6826 128th Ave NE Kirkland WA 98033 ACL pet-friendly?
No, 6826 128th Ave NE Kirkland WA 98033 ACL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 6826 128th Ave NE Kirkland WA 98033 ACL offer parking?
Yes, 6826 128th Ave NE Kirkland WA 98033 ACL offers parking.
Does 6826 128th Ave NE Kirkland WA 98033 ACL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6826 128th Ave NE Kirkland WA 98033 ACL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6826 128th Ave NE Kirkland WA 98033 ACL have a pool?
No, 6826 128th Ave NE Kirkland WA 98033 ACL does not have a pool.
Does 6826 128th Ave NE Kirkland WA 98033 ACL have accessible units?
No, 6826 128th Ave NE Kirkland WA 98033 ACL does not have accessible units.
Does 6826 128th Ave NE Kirkland WA 98033 ACL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6826 128th Ave NE Kirkland WA 98033 ACL has units with dishwashers.
Does 6826 128th Ave NE Kirkland WA 98033 ACL have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6826 128th Ave NE Kirkland WA 98033 ACL has units with air conditioning.

