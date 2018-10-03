6826 128th Ave NE Kirkland WA 98033 ACL

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Luxurious home blends indoor and outdoor living with a 2 sided gas fireplace & large, covered patio off spacious great-room. Location is closed to downtown Kirkland, Redmond, or Bellevue. With inspired architecture: high ceilings, clean lines, & modern materials to fit today's life style. Floor Covering by hardwood, laminate, wall to wall carpet, central chef's kitchen with walk-in pantry & pocket office. Enjoy high efficiency central A/C, forced air, tank-less water heater and full irrigation. Hurry and it will not last.