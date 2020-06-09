6627 Lakevieiw Drive A101

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Kirkland condo total remodel 1/2 bk from beach



Completely remodeled! Everything is brand new. Never been lived in since recent remodel. Located in Westview Park condo complex in GREAT location! One block to Marsh Park beach-walk down driveway. Unit on lower level, with small yard with optional side entry gate (no stairs) with private patio & yard. Small view of lake from patio. 2 bedrooms with full closet organizers, one full bath - with linen closet shelving. Large entry hallway closet with lots of storage & entry closet. Chefs kitchen with all new appliances & side window. New washer dryer. Small yard w/ gate access. Small lake View from patio Gorgeous remodel! On bus line, 4 blocks to Met market in Houghton, walk to downtown Kirkland & Carillon Point. Walk to Google campus. All utilities are included except cable/internet. Rent is

$2500 per month

No Pets Allowed



