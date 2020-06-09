All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated July 20 2019 at 11:21 AM

6627 Lakevieiw Drive A101

6627 Lakeview Drive · (425) 765-9204
Location

6627 Lakeview Drive, Kirkland, WA 98033
Lakeview

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A101 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Kirkland condo total remodel 1/2 bk from beach - Property Id: 139339

Completely remodeled! Everything is brand new. Never been lived in since recent remodel. Located in Westview Park condo complex in GREAT location! One block to Marsh Park beach-walk down driveway. Unit on lower level, with small yard with optional side entry gate (no stairs) with private patio & yard. Small view of lake from patio. 2 bedrooms with full closet organizers, one full bath - with linen closet shelving. Large entry hallway closet with lots of storage & entry closet. Chefs kitchen with all new appliances & side window. New washer dryer. Small yard w/ gate access. Small lake View from patio Gorgeous remodel! On bus line, 4 blocks to Met market in Houghton, walk to downtown Kirkland & Carillon Point. Walk to Google campus. All utilities are included except cable/internet. Rent is
$2500 per month
Property Id 139339

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5041285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6627 Lakevieiw Drive A101 have any available units?
6627 Lakevieiw Drive A101 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6627 Lakevieiw Drive A101 have?
Some of 6627 Lakevieiw Drive A101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6627 Lakevieiw Drive A101 currently offering any rent specials?
6627 Lakevieiw Drive A101 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6627 Lakevieiw Drive A101 pet-friendly?
No, 6627 Lakevieiw Drive A101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 6627 Lakevieiw Drive A101 offer parking?
No, 6627 Lakevieiw Drive A101 does not offer parking.
Does 6627 Lakevieiw Drive A101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6627 Lakevieiw Drive A101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6627 Lakevieiw Drive A101 have a pool?
No, 6627 Lakevieiw Drive A101 does not have a pool.
Does 6627 Lakevieiw Drive A101 have accessible units?
No, 6627 Lakevieiw Drive A101 does not have accessible units.
Does 6627 Lakevieiw Drive A101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6627 Lakevieiw Drive A101 has units with dishwashers.
Does 6627 Lakevieiw Drive A101 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6627 Lakevieiw Drive A101 does not have units with air conditioning.
