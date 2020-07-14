Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage walk in closets air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

631 Market St. #308 Available 06/01/19 Stunning 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo, with 2 Parking spots in the heart of vibrant Kirkland for Rent - Each bedroom has attached spacious walk-in closet. Open and naturally lighted, granite counter top. Kitchen features upscale Bosch appliances, including a Bosch washer and dryer as well as exclusive Pedini cabinetry, contemporary and luxurious Fabrica Carpeting, beautiful granite countertops, built-in ceiling speakers and beautiful tiled/marble bathrooms, individually controlled centralized A/C & Heating and Open layout. Unit comes with 2 parking spaces in secure garage.



The Leland Place Downtown Kirkland Condo offers vibrant living, built green for energy efficiency. Entire building is concrete and steel structure, not a wooden structure that creeks. The perfect location to take advantage of all that downtown Kirkland has to offer. Just steps from spectacular Lake Washington and Heritage and Marina Parks. Walk to downtown Kirkland and enjoy living a life of luxury & leisure!



Home is professionally managed. First and last months rent, plus security deposit (equal to one months rent) due before move in. Last months rent negotiable based on strength of application. Email us today to set up a showing!



Available for move 06/01/2019. Unit is currently occupied, please allow a minimum of 24 hours notice before any showing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4801285)