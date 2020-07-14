All apartments in Kirkland
631 Market St. #308

631 Market Street · No Longer Available
Location

631 Market Street, Kirkland, WA 98033
Market

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
631 Market St. #308 Available 06/01/19 Stunning 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo, with 2 Parking spots in the heart of vibrant Kirkland for Rent - Each bedroom has attached spacious walk-in closet. Open and naturally lighted, granite counter top. Kitchen features upscale Bosch appliances, including a Bosch washer and dryer as well as exclusive Pedini cabinetry, contemporary and luxurious Fabrica Carpeting, beautiful granite countertops, built-in ceiling speakers and beautiful tiled/marble bathrooms, individually controlled centralized A/C & Heating and Open layout. Unit comes with 2 parking spaces in secure garage.

The Leland Place Downtown Kirkland Condo offers vibrant living, built green for energy efficiency. Entire building is concrete and steel structure, not a wooden structure that creeks. The perfect location to take advantage of all that downtown Kirkland has to offer. Just steps from spectacular Lake Washington and Heritage and Marina Parks. Walk to downtown Kirkland and enjoy living a life of luxury & leisure!

Home is professionally managed. First and last months rent, plus security deposit (equal to one months rent) due before move in. Last months rent negotiable based on strength of application. Email us today to set up a showing!

Available for move 06/01/2019. Unit is currently occupied, please allow a minimum of 24 hours notice before any showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4801285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 631 Market St. #308 have any available units?
631 Market St. #308 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 631 Market St. #308 have?
Some of 631 Market St. #308's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 631 Market St. #308 currently offering any rent specials?
631 Market St. #308 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 631 Market St. #308 pet-friendly?
No, 631 Market St. #308 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 631 Market St. #308 offer parking?
Yes, 631 Market St. #308 offers parking.
Does 631 Market St. #308 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 631 Market St. #308 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 631 Market St. #308 have a pool?
No, 631 Market St. #308 does not have a pool.
Does 631 Market St. #308 have accessible units?
No, 631 Market St. #308 does not have accessible units.
Does 631 Market St. #308 have units with dishwashers?
No, 631 Market St. #308 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 631 Market St. #308 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 631 Market St. #308 has units with air conditioning.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WA
Bellevue, WA
Tacoma, WA
Everett, WA
Renton, WA
Kent, WA
Redmond, WA
Federal Way, WA
Lynnwood, WA
Bothell, WA
Auburn, WA
Shoreline, WA
Issaquah, WA
Puyallup, WA
Edmonds, WA
Sammamish, WA
Bremerton, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WA
Silverdale, WA
Burien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Juanita
North Juanita
Finn Hill
Moss Bay
North Rose Hill
Evergreen Hill
Totem Lake
Lakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Bastyr University
Northwest University
Shoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus
