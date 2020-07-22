All apartments in Kirkland
Find more places like 624 Kirkland Way #2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
624 Kirkland Way #2
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

624 Kirkland Way #2

624 Kirkland Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kirkland
See all
Moss Bay
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

624 Kirkland Way, Kirkland, WA 98033
Moss Bay

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Upscale Remodeled Condo with Clean Lines & Great Spaces - This beautiful Kirkland condo features hardwood floors throughout, a spacious, open floor plan & huge walls of glass. The kitchen has slab granite countertops & stainless appliances. Sleek, high efficiency gas fireplace in the living room with french doors leading to a large private patio. Relax in the large master suite & contemporary master bath with soaking tub & separate shower. There is an additional bedroom & full bath plus office/den with custom cabinetry. Large laundry room. Private garage & 1 additional parking spot. So close to Down Town Kirkland.

Small pet allowed on case by case basis with owner approval.

Water/Sewer/ Garage is Flat mo. $100

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available

#2088

(RLNE5429781)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 624 Kirkland Way #2 have any available units?
624 Kirkland Way #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 624 Kirkland Way #2 have?
Some of 624 Kirkland Way #2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 624 Kirkland Way #2 currently offering any rent specials?
624 Kirkland Way #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 624 Kirkland Way #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 624 Kirkland Way #2 is pet friendly.
Does 624 Kirkland Way #2 offer parking?
Yes, 624 Kirkland Way #2 offers parking.
Does 624 Kirkland Way #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 624 Kirkland Way #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 624 Kirkland Way #2 have a pool?
No, 624 Kirkland Way #2 does not have a pool.
Does 624 Kirkland Way #2 have accessible units?
No, 624 Kirkland Way #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 624 Kirkland Way #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 624 Kirkland Way #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 624 Kirkland Way #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 624 Kirkland Way #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sancerre Apartments
12648 NE 144th St
Kirkland, WA 98034
Hidden River Townhomes
10013 NE 130th Ln
Kirkland, WA 98034
Ondine at Juanita Bay
11702 98th Ave NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
Heronfield
11105 NE 123rd Ln
Kirkland, WA 98034
Westwater
221 1st St
Kirkland, WA 98033
Waterscape Juanita Village
11801 97th Lane Northeast
Kirkland, WA 98034
Aura Totem Lake
12655 120th Ave NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
128 on State
128 State St S
Kirkland, WA 98033

Similar Pages

Kirkland 1 Bedroom ApartmentsKirkland 2 Bedroom Apartments
Kirkland Apartments with BalconiesKirkland Dog Friendly Apartments
Kirkland Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South JuanitaNorth JuanitaFinn Hill
Moss BayNorth Rose HillEvergreen Hill
Totem LakeLakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Bastyr UniversityNorthwest University
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus