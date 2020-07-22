624 Kirkland Way #2

Amenities
Upscale Remodeled Condo with Clean Lines & Great Spaces - This beautiful Kirkland condo features hardwood floors throughout, a spacious, open floor plan & huge walls of glass. The kitchen has slab granite countertops & stainless appliances. Sleek, high efficiency gas fireplace in the living room with french doors leading to a large private patio. Relax in the large master suite & contemporary master bath with soaking tub & separate shower. There is an additional bedroom & full bath plus office/den with custom cabinetry. Large laundry room. Private garage & 1 additional parking spot. So close to Down Town Kirkland.
Small pet allowed on case by case basis with owner approval.
Water/Sewer/ Garage is Flat mo. $100
Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent
Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available
#2088
(RLNE5429781)