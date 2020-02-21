All apartments in Kirkland
Kirkland, WA
6216 116th Ave NE
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

6216 116th Ave NE

6216 116th Avenue Northeast · (425) 260-3725 ext. 2221
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6216 116th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98033
Bridle Trails

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6216 116th Ave NE · Avail. Jul 9

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
6216 116th Ave NE Available 07/09/20 Kirkland Home - Available July 9th - Welcome to this spacious 4 bedroom/ 2.5 bath split entry-style Kirkland Home. Hardwood floors in the main living area with a dramatic wood burning fireplace. Separate formal dining area. The kitchen has stainless appliances and an attractive tile backsplash. Off the main level is a large deck that runs the length of the home, perfect for summer gatherings with family. 3 bedrooms on the main level and one downstairs. Updated bathrooms (2 full on main, 1/2 downstairs) Large bonus room with another wood burning fireplace and french doors to the back yard on the lower level. Great as a home office!! Separate laundry room. Conveniently located to I-405 on a bus line, close to Houghton Park and Ride and in between Microsoft and Google campuses. Minutes to downtown Kirkland. Sorry, no smoking and no pets.

To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf

Showings will begin when property is vacant (July 1st) but videos are coming soon. For more information or a private showing please contact Marilyn McGill, Avenue One, 425-260-3725 or marilyn@avenueoneresidential.com. #kirklandrental #forleasekirkland #avenueoneresidential

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2484050)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6216 116th Ave NE have any available units?
6216 116th Ave NE has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6216 116th Ave NE have?
Some of 6216 116th Ave NE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6216 116th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
6216 116th Ave NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6216 116th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 6216 116th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 6216 116th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 6216 116th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 6216 116th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6216 116th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6216 116th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 6216 116th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 6216 116th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 6216 116th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 6216 116th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6216 116th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6216 116th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6216 116th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
