6216 116th Ave NE Available 07/09/20 Kirkland Home - Available July 9th - Welcome to this spacious 4 bedroom/ 2.5 bath split entry-style Kirkland Home. Hardwood floors in the main living area with a dramatic wood burning fireplace. Separate formal dining area. The kitchen has stainless appliances and an attractive tile backsplash. Off the main level is a large deck that runs the length of the home, perfect for summer gatherings with family. 3 bedrooms on the main level and one downstairs. Updated bathrooms (2 full on main, 1/2 downstairs) Large bonus room with another wood burning fireplace and french doors to the back yard on the lower level. Great as a home office!! Separate laundry room. Conveniently located to I-405 on a bus line, close to Houghton Park and Ride and in between Microsoft and Google campuses. Minutes to downtown Kirkland. Sorry, no smoking and no pets.



