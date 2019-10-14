All apartments in Kirkland
Kirkland, WA
5535 Lake Washington Boulevard Northeast
Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:46 AM

5535 Lake Washington Boulevard Northeast

5535 Lake Washington Boulevard Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5535 Lake Washington Boulevard Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98033
Lakeview

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pet friendly
Located between Carillon Point and Houghton Beach, beautiful Kirkland waterfront condo, top floor with sweeping views of Lake Washington. Near Google Kirkland Campus and Microsoft. Easy 520 and 405 access. Quick access to Seattle Via 520.

Available March 1, 2019 , $2050/month. minimum 1 year lease.

First/ last, plus move-in /move out fee and credit check. Text or call Cell : 425-260-7630.

1 bdrm, 1 bath 757 sq. ft unit
Private balcony
Walk- in closet
1 designated parking spot Secure entrance w/ elevator ;
New appliances, and new carpet.

Sorry, no dogs or cats.

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/27538

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4727709)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5535 Lake Washington Boulevard Northeast have any available units?
5535 Lake Washington Boulevard Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 5535 Lake Washington Boulevard Northeast have?
Some of 5535 Lake Washington Boulevard Northeast's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5535 Lake Washington Boulevard Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
5535 Lake Washington Boulevard Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5535 Lake Washington Boulevard Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 5535 Lake Washington Boulevard Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 5535 Lake Washington Boulevard Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 5535 Lake Washington Boulevard Northeast offers parking.
Does 5535 Lake Washington Boulevard Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5535 Lake Washington Boulevard Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5535 Lake Washington Boulevard Northeast have a pool?
No, 5535 Lake Washington Boulevard Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 5535 Lake Washington Boulevard Northeast have accessible units?
No, 5535 Lake Washington Boulevard Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 5535 Lake Washington Boulevard Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5535 Lake Washington Boulevard Northeast has units with dishwashers.
Does 5535 Lake Washington Boulevard Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 5535 Lake Washington Boulevard Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
