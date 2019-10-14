5535 Lake Washington Boulevard Northeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system elevator on-site laundry parking pet friendly

Located between Carillon Point and Houghton Beach, beautiful Kirkland waterfront condo, top floor with sweeping views of Lake Washington. Near Google Kirkland Campus and Microsoft. Easy 520 and 405 access. Quick access to Seattle Via 520.



Available March 1, 2019 , $2050/month. minimum 1 year lease.



First/ last, plus move-in /move out fee and credit check. Text or call Cell : 425-260-7630.



1 bdrm, 1 bath 757 sq. ft unit

Private balcony

Walk- in closet

1 designated parking spot Secure entrance w/ elevator ;

New appliances, and new carpet.



Sorry, no dogs or cats.



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/27538



