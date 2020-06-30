All apartments in Kirkland
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
4913 111th Ave Ne
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

4913 111th Ave Ne

4913 111th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4913 111th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98033
Central Houghton

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great location and ample space - Great location close to convenient amenities Bellevue and Kirkland Downtown can offer. Full time resident on top floor with separate entrances. Spacious open space for the rental price. Big windows overlook beautiful backyard and tons of natural lighting. Partial responsibility for utilities bill. Flexible lease term. Prefer long term resident.

Looking for responsible tenants. Please contact the property manager, Dae Kim (206) 601-8836 for showing or email at i.35rsolutions@gmail.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5580857)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4913 111th Ave Ne have any available units?
4913 111th Ave Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
Is 4913 111th Ave Ne currently offering any rent specials?
4913 111th Ave Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4913 111th Ave Ne pet-friendly?
No, 4913 111th Ave Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 4913 111th Ave Ne offer parking?
No, 4913 111th Ave Ne does not offer parking.
Does 4913 111th Ave Ne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4913 111th Ave Ne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4913 111th Ave Ne have a pool?
No, 4913 111th Ave Ne does not have a pool.
Does 4913 111th Ave Ne have accessible units?
No, 4913 111th Ave Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 4913 111th Ave Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 4913 111th Ave Ne does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4913 111th Ave Ne have units with air conditioning?
No, 4913 111th Ave Ne does not have units with air conditioning.

