Kirkland, WA
4316 Lake Washington Blvd. Ne
Last updated February 19 2020

4316 Lake Washington Blvd. Ne

4316 Lake Washington Boulevard Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4316 Lake Washington Boulevard Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98033
Lakeview

Amenities

parking
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Charming first floor apartment across the street from Kirkland Waterfront. Easy access to 520 and 405, and the Kirkland Park and ride. The best location to get to any big company on the Eastside. 2 miles to Bellevue, 2 miles to Downtown Kirkland. Furnished apartment has one bedroom with queen bed, one bathroom, and living and kitchen. Cable tv, wifi, and utilities are included. Pets are welcome on an a case by case basis. Parking is free and available, though public transportation is just a step away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4316 Lake Washington Blvd. Ne have any available units?
4316 Lake Washington Blvd. Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
Is 4316 Lake Washington Blvd. Ne currently offering any rent specials?
4316 Lake Washington Blvd. Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4316 Lake Washington Blvd. Ne pet-friendly?
No, 4316 Lake Washington Blvd. Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 4316 Lake Washington Blvd. Ne offer parking?
Yes, 4316 Lake Washington Blvd. Ne offers parking.
Does 4316 Lake Washington Blvd. Ne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4316 Lake Washington Blvd. Ne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4316 Lake Washington Blvd. Ne have a pool?
No, 4316 Lake Washington Blvd. Ne does not have a pool.
Does 4316 Lake Washington Blvd. Ne have accessible units?
No, 4316 Lake Washington Blvd. Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 4316 Lake Washington Blvd. Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 4316 Lake Washington Blvd. Ne does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4316 Lake Washington Blvd. Ne have units with air conditioning?
No, 4316 Lake Washington Blvd. Ne does not have units with air conditioning.
