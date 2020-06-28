All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated September 1 2019 at 11:16 AM

319 4th Ave #201

319 4th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

319 4th Avenue, Kirkland, WA 98033
Norkirk

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
319 4th Ave #201 Available 10/10/19 Great Apt for Rent - Downtown Kirkland living at it's finest! Rare 3 bedroom unit within walking distance to Kirkland's arts & entertainment venues, shopping, dining, lakefront parks. Spacious top floor, Walkscore 90.Quick 5 min drive to Google & easy commute on I-405. Gracious entry, skylights, beautiful hardwood floors, granite counter tops & stainless appliances. Sun-drenched southern exposure illuminates expansive back deck perfect for entertaining. Stylish architecture, gated entry & conveyor for easy package delivery to your front door. Massive two-car garage with plenty of storage. Private, peaceful feel. Come and see what luxury living in Kirkland is all about!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4421265)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 4th Ave #201 have any available units?
319 4th Ave #201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 319 4th Ave #201 have?
Some of 319 4th Ave #201's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 4th Ave #201 currently offering any rent specials?
319 4th Ave #201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 4th Ave #201 pet-friendly?
No, 319 4th Ave #201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 319 4th Ave #201 offer parking?
Yes, 319 4th Ave #201 offers parking.
Does 319 4th Ave #201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 319 4th Ave #201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 4th Ave #201 have a pool?
No, 319 4th Ave #201 does not have a pool.
Does 319 4th Ave #201 have accessible units?
No, 319 4th Ave #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 319 4th Ave #201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 319 4th Ave #201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 319 4th Ave #201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 319 4th Ave #201 does not have units with air conditioning.
