Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

319 4th Ave #201 Available 10/10/19 Great Apt for Rent - Downtown Kirkland living at it's finest! Rare 3 bedroom unit within walking distance to Kirkland's arts & entertainment venues, shopping, dining, lakefront parks. Spacious top floor, Walkscore 90.Quick 5 min drive to Google & easy commute on I-405. Gracious entry, skylights, beautiful hardwood floors, granite counter tops & stainless appliances. Sun-drenched southern exposure illuminates expansive back deck perfect for entertaining. Stylish architecture, gated entry & conveyor for easy package delivery to your front door. Massive two-car garage with plenty of storage. Private, peaceful feel. Come and see what luxury living in Kirkland is all about!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4421265)