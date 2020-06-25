All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated May 25 2019 at 10:54 AM

300 10th Ave. W

300 10th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

300 10th Avenue West, Kirkland, WA 98033
Market

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
300 10th Ave. W Available 06/01/19 Beautiful light and open 3 bedroom home West of Market St! - Excellent opportunity in coveted West of Market neighborhood!!

Built in 1999 & designed to take advantage of the lake, city and mountain views! All 3 bedrooms on the main floor, with kitchen & living room upstairs: open floor plan completely re-done to enjoy the views. French doors open up to deck facing the lake, perfect for soaking up the sun, bringing lots of light throughout. Great for entertaining summer parties and New Years Eve fireworks! Automatic electric sunscreen blinds on upper level. House has A/C, main floor hallways and master bath has radiant heat.

Walk to downtown, beaches, shops and restaurants!

Email today to set up a showing! Or schedule a showing online: showdigs.co/rqsp

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4870007)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 10th Ave. W have any available units?
300 10th Ave. W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
Is 300 10th Ave. W currently offering any rent specials?
300 10th Ave. W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 10th Ave. W pet-friendly?
No, 300 10th Ave. W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 300 10th Ave. W offer parking?
No, 300 10th Ave. W does not offer parking.
Does 300 10th Ave. W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 10th Ave. W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 10th Ave. W have a pool?
No, 300 10th Ave. W does not have a pool.
Does 300 10th Ave. W have accessible units?
No, 300 10th Ave. W does not have accessible units.
Does 300 10th Ave. W have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 10th Ave. W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 300 10th Ave. W have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 300 10th Ave. W has units with air conditioning.
