Amenities

patio / balcony air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities

300 10th Ave. W Available 06/01/19 Beautiful light and open 3 bedroom home West of Market St! - Excellent opportunity in coveted West of Market neighborhood!!



Built in 1999 & designed to take advantage of the lake, city and mountain views! All 3 bedrooms on the main floor, with kitchen & living room upstairs: open floor plan completely re-done to enjoy the views. French doors open up to deck facing the lake, perfect for soaking up the sun, bringing lots of light throughout. Great for entertaining summer parties and New Years Eve fireworks! Automatic electric sunscreen blinds on upper level. House has A/C, main floor hallways and master bath has radiant heat.



Walk to downtown, beaches, shops and restaurants!



Email today to set up a showing! Or schedule a showing online: showdigs.co/rqsp



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4870007)