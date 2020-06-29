14806 116th PL NE

Amenities

Kirkland. Full gorgeous Remodel. Chef Kitchen. Master Bath is fabulous. Guest bed & bath. Fenced yard - This home is in perfect condition in and out. A full remodel last year was completed with modern features, top quality materials and craftsmanship.

* The kitchen Features quartz counters, Commercial grade gas range, and even a water spout above the range for filling large pots.

* Large center island with overhang for an eating bar.

* Beautiful hard surface flooring in Kitchen and living room.

* The living room is light and bright and features a gas fireplace.

* Master bath is something to behold. Oversized step-in shower with glass and tile surround, double shower heads plus an overhead rain shower that will warm you to the bone.

* The lower level has the Family room, laundry room, full bath and the 4th bedroom

* Lower level bedroom and full bath make this space great for guest quarters.

* Huge 2 car garage has space for workshop and extra storage.

* Newer Furnace and Air conditioning.

Small dog considered. No cats. Please call with questions or to arrange a time to view this home. 425-422-3022 Gregory Property Management



