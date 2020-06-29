All apartments in Kirkland
14806 116th PL NE
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

14806 116th PL NE

14806 116th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

14806 116th Place Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98034
Evergreen Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Kirkland. Full gorgeous Remodel. Chef Kitchen. Master Bath is fabulous. Guest bed & bath. Fenced yard - This home is in perfect condition in and out. A full remodel last year was completed with modern features, top quality materials and craftsmanship.
* The kitchen Features quartz counters, Commercial grade gas range, and even a water spout above the range for filling large pots.
* Large center island with overhang for an eating bar.
* Beautiful hard surface flooring in Kitchen and living room.
* The living room is light and bright and features a gas fireplace.
* Master bath is something to behold. Oversized step-in shower with glass and tile surround, double shower heads plus an overhead rain shower that will warm you to the bone.
* The lower level has the Family room, laundry room, full bath and the 4th bedroom
* Lower level bedroom and full bath make this space great for guest quarters.
* Huge 2 car garage has space for workshop and extra storage.
* Newer Furnace and Air conditioning.
Small dog considered. No cats. Please call with questions or to arrange a time to view this home. 425-422-3022 Gregory Property Management

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5164233)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14806 116th PL NE have any available units?
14806 116th PL NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 14806 116th PL NE have?
Some of 14806 116th PL NE's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14806 116th PL NE currently offering any rent specials?
14806 116th PL NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14806 116th PL NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 14806 116th PL NE is pet friendly.
Does 14806 116th PL NE offer parking?
Yes, 14806 116th PL NE offers parking.
Does 14806 116th PL NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14806 116th PL NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14806 116th PL NE have a pool?
Yes, 14806 116th PL NE has a pool.
Does 14806 116th PL NE have accessible units?
No, 14806 116th PL NE does not have accessible units.
Does 14806 116th PL NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14806 116th PL NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14806 116th PL NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14806 116th PL NE has units with air conditioning.
