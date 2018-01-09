14331 124th Ave NE Unit #C33

Amenities
3 bed 2 bath condo with 2 storage units and 2 parking spots available for rent in Kirkland - $2145/month. Owner will pay HOA and property taxes. Renter pays water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and Internet. Available for rent from May 1st.
Centrally located with 5 min drive to I-405, 20 min to Microsoft campus, 15 mins to Google Kirkland. 10 mins drive to Juanita Beach Park and 5 mins to Totem mall Kirkland. Bus Route Number: 255,252,257
Large ground floor condo in Kingsgate Firs. Right in the cross-section across the New Public Library, Starbucks and shopping complex including (Safeway, Chase Bank, Pharmacy -Bartell, Restaurants etc.). Open access to patio well suited for BBQs etc.
No pets, sorry. Smoking is prohibited in the property, too.
Features include:
Interior: carpeted/tile flooring and a fireplace
Additional rooms: Living room, family room, master bath, and 2 storage space
Kitchen has a refrigerator, dishwasher, oven/range, microwave, and garbage disposal
Forced-air heating
In-unit washer and dryer
Community features: Barbecue area. Near public transportation stops/hub
This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=reEZAcree4y
No Pets Allowed
