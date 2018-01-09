14331 124th Ave NE Unit #C33

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Discount / Promo! LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER!

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.



Call us now and book a showing!



3 bed 2 bath condo with 2 storage units and 2 parking spots available for rent in Kirkland - $2145/month. Owner will pay HOA and property taxes. Renter pays water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and Internet. Available for rent from May 1st.



Centrally located with 5 min drive to I-405, 20 min to Microsoft campus, 15 mins to Google Kirkland. 10 mins drive to Juanita Beach Park and 5 mins to Totem mall Kirkland. Bus Route Number: 255,252,257



Large ground floor condo in Kingsgate Firs. Right in the cross-section across the New Public Library, Starbucks and shopping complex including (Safeway, Chase Bank, Pharmacy -Bartell, Restaurants etc.). Open access to patio well suited for BBQs etc.



No pets, sorry. Smoking is prohibited in the property, too.



Features include:

Interior: carpeted/tile flooring and a fireplace

Additional rooms: Living room, family room, master bath, and 2 storage space

Kitchen has a refrigerator, dishwasher, oven/range, microwave, and garbage disposal

Forced-air heating

In-unit washer and dryer

Community features: Barbecue area. Near public transportation stops/hub



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=reEZAcree4y



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5723308)