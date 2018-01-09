All apartments in Kirkland
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
14331 124th Ave NE Unit #C33
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:34 AM

14331 124th Ave NE Unit #C33

14331 124th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

14331 124th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98034
Evergreen Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Discount / Promo! LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER!
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

Call us now and book a showing!

3 bed 2 bath condo with 2 storage units and 2 parking spots available for rent in Kirkland - $2145/month. Owner will pay HOA and property taxes. Renter pays water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and Internet. Available for rent from May 1st.

Centrally located with 5 min drive to I-405, 20 min to Microsoft campus, 15 mins to Google Kirkland. 10 mins drive to Juanita Beach Park and 5 mins to Totem mall Kirkland. Bus Route Number: 255,252,257

Large ground floor condo in Kingsgate Firs. Right in the cross-section across the New Public Library, Starbucks and shopping complex including (Safeway, Chase Bank, Pharmacy -Bartell, Restaurants etc.). Open access to patio well suited for BBQs etc.

No pets, sorry. Smoking is prohibited in the property, too.

Features include:
Interior: carpeted/tile flooring and a fireplace
Additional rooms: Living room, family room, master bath, and 2 storage space
Kitchen has a refrigerator, dishwasher, oven/range, microwave, and garbage disposal
Forced-air heating
In-unit washer and dryer
Community features: Barbecue area. Near public transportation stops/hub

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=reEZAcree4y

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5723308)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14331 124th Ave NE Unit #C33 have any available units?
14331 124th Ave NE Unit #C33 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 14331 124th Ave NE Unit #C33 have?
Some of 14331 124th Ave NE Unit #C33's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14331 124th Ave NE Unit #C33 currently offering any rent specials?
14331 124th Ave NE Unit #C33 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14331 124th Ave NE Unit #C33 pet-friendly?
No, 14331 124th Ave NE Unit #C33 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 14331 124th Ave NE Unit #C33 offer parking?
Yes, 14331 124th Ave NE Unit #C33 offers parking.
Does 14331 124th Ave NE Unit #C33 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14331 124th Ave NE Unit #C33 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14331 124th Ave NE Unit #C33 have a pool?
No, 14331 124th Ave NE Unit #C33 does not have a pool.
Does 14331 124th Ave NE Unit #C33 have accessible units?
No, 14331 124th Ave NE Unit #C33 does not have accessible units.
Does 14331 124th Ave NE Unit #C33 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14331 124th Ave NE Unit #C33 has units with dishwashers.
Does 14331 124th Ave NE Unit #C33 have units with air conditioning?
No, 14331 124th Ave NE Unit #C33 does not have units with air conditioning.

