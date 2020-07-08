14110 81st PL NE

Amenities

UPDATED & WELL MAINTAINED 3 BED, 2 BATH KIRKLAND HOUSE FOR RENT AVAILABLE NOW! - *$3195/month rent, 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, 2070 SF, 2 garages, Large, fenced yard*

*Pets CBC Basis, 1 or 2 year lease preferred, Available NOW, We are not holding till June at this time*

*1st month's rent ($3195) and security deposit ($3195) due upon move in; Utilities are not included*

VIDEO OF HOME:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mtIZMpQ3oBY



This home offers charming, spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, & 2 Garages in the Kirkland area providing close proximity to entertainment, dining, and shopping. Location couldnt be better as it is in great neighborhood community! Great commuter location to most of Seattle and the Eastside. Many bus lines providing easy area walkability. Great Floorplan allows for large spaces in the living areas as well as bedrooms and bathrooms. Driveway provides good off-street parking option as well as 2 car garage. Front and backyard is nicely landscaped and is easy to maintain and flat. Laundry in home.



Pets will be allowed on a case by case basis. Larger deposit/fees would be required for each pet. Many bus lines and transit centers make commuting without a vehicle very easy. Schools are highly ranked and near home and include:

-David Henry Elementary School

-Finn Hill Junior High School

-Juanita High School



There are also many amazing parks, golf courses and entertainment nearby. These include:

-Lake Washington, Puget Sound, Lake Union, Green Lake, Haller Lake, and Bitter Lake very close!

-Northgate Mall, Northwest Hospital, Edmonds Ferry Terminal, Close I-5, 99, and 522 access

-Jackson Park Golf, Seattle Golf Club, Sand Point CC, Inglewood Golf Club, Wayne Golf



This home has everything you could want and more! Text, call, or email for showing, applications or more information today!



