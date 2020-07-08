All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

14110 81st PL NE

14110 81st Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

14110 81st Place Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98034
Finn Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
UPDATED & WELL MAINTAINED 3 BED, 2 BATH KIRKLAND HOUSE FOR RENT AVAILABLE NOW! - *$3195/month rent, 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, 2070 SF, 2 garages, Large, fenced yard*
*Pets CBC Basis, 1 or 2 year lease preferred, Available NOW, We are not holding till June at this time*
*1st month's rent ($3195) and security deposit ($3195) due upon move in; Utilities are not included*
Apply at https://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/

VIDEO OF HOME:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mtIZMpQ3oBY

This home offers charming, spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, & 2 Garages in the Kirkland area providing close proximity to entertainment, dining, and shopping. Location couldnt be better as it is in great neighborhood community! Great commuter location to most of Seattle and the Eastside. Many bus lines providing easy area walkability. Great Floorplan allows for large spaces in the living areas as well as bedrooms and bathrooms. Driveway provides good off-street parking option as well as 2 car garage. Front and backyard is nicely landscaped and is easy to maintain and flat. Laundry in home.

Pets will be allowed on a case by case basis. Larger deposit/fees would be required for each pet. Many bus lines and transit centers make commuting without a vehicle very easy. Schools are highly ranked and near home and include:
-David Henry Elementary School
-Finn Hill Junior High School
-Juanita High School

There are also many amazing parks, golf courses and entertainment nearby. These include:
-Lake Washington, Puget Sound, Lake Union, Green Lake, Haller Lake, and Bitter Lake very close!
-Northgate Mall, Northwest Hospital, Edmonds Ferry Terminal, Close I-5, 99, and 522 access
-Jackson Park Golf, Seattle Golf Club, Sand Point CC, Inglewood Golf Club, Wayne Golf

This home has everything you could want and more! Text, call, or email for showing, applications or more information today!

(RLNE5729804)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14110 81st PL NE have any available units?
14110 81st PL NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 14110 81st PL NE have?
Some of 14110 81st PL NE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14110 81st PL NE currently offering any rent specials?
14110 81st PL NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14110 81st PL NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 14110 81st PL NE is pet friendly.
Does 14110 81st PL NE offer parking?
Yes, 14110 81st PL NE offers parking.
Does 14110 81st PL NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14110 81st PL NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14110 81st PL NE have a pool?
No, 14110 81st PL NE does not have a pool.
Does 14110 81st PL NE have accessible units?
No, 14110 81st PL NE does not have accessible units.
Does 14110 81st PL NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14110 81st PL NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14110 81st PL NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14110 81st PL NE does not have units with air conditioning.

