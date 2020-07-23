All apartments in Kirkland
Find more places like 14109 75th Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
14109 75th Ave NE
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

14109 75th Ave NE

14109 75th Avenue Northeast · (425) 458-4263
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kirkland
See all
Finn Hill
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14109 75th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98034
Finn Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 14109 75th Ave NE · Avail. Jul 31

$2,495

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1310 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
14109 75th Ave NE Available 07/31/20 Well Maintained 3bd, 1ba Rambler Available in Great Location! - Schedule a tour online here: https://showdigs.co/qgzkf or by filling out the contact form!

Beautiful rambler available in great Finn Hill neighborhood. This home has been very well kept and features nice updates throughout. Enter into a large living/dining area with hardwood floors and a cozy fireplace. Kitchen features granite counters and updated stainless steel appliances. Large utility room opens into garage with workbench and plenty of storage space. Downstairs, you will find two generously sized bedrooms and an updated bathroom. Upstairs hosts a third bedroom and additional flex room that would make a great den/office! Large back yard is great for entertaining and set up for a nice vegetable garden! Washer/Dryer included.

YEAR BUILT: 1962

SCHOOLS
Elementary: Henry David Thoreau | Middle/Jr High: Fin Hill Jr. High | High: Juanita

APPLIANCES
Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Microwave | Washer | Dryer

PARKING
1 Car Attached Garage and Driveway

HEATING
Gas

THE FOLLOWING UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED IN RENT
None

LEASE DETAILS
12 Month or greater with approval

STANDARD DEPOSIT
Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $2495 plus a non-refundable fee of $250. We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results.

PET POLICY – Case by Case
IF Pets ARE Accepted, the following policy applies:
• Pet is possible with prior approval
• Pet must be over 2 years old
• Pet must neutered or spayed
• Pet must be and under 30lbs
• No aggressive breeds
• Other restrictions may apply
• Pet application fees are $50 per pet. Monthly pet administration fees are $25 per pet.
• Our Standard Refundable Pet Deposit is $500 per pet (may vary). This deposit would be in addition to the standard security deposit and is refundable subject to property condition on move out.

EASY TO APPLY ONLINE!
$37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card!
https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/properties

(RLNE5936221)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14109 75th Ave NE have any available units?
14109 75th Ave NE has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14109 75th Ave NE have?
Some of 14109 75th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14109 75th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
14109 75th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14109 75th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 14109 75th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 14109 75th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 14109 75th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 14109 75th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14109 75th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14109 75th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 14109 75th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 14109 75th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 14109 75th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 14109 75th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14109 75th Ave NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14109 75th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14109 75th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 14109 75th Ave NE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sancerre Apartments
12648 NE 144th St
Kirkland, WA 98034
Hidden River Townhomes
10013 NE 130th Ln
Kirkland, WA 98034
Ondine at Juanita Bay
11702 98th Ave NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
Uptown Kirkland Urban
550 Uptown Ct
Kirkland, WA 98033
Starboard Apartments
9311 Northeast 118th Lane
Kirkland, WA 98034
The Carillon Apartment Residences
5604 Lakeview Dr
Kirkland, WA 98033
Aura Totem Lake
12655 120th Ave NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
128 on State
128 State St S
Kirkland, WA 98033

Similar Pages

Kirkland 1 Bedroom ApartmentsKirkland 2 Bedroom Apartments
Kirkland Apartments with BalconiesKirkland Dog Friendly Apartments
Kirkland Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South JuanitaNorth JuanitaFinn Hill
Moss BayNorth Rose HillEvergreen Hill
Totem LakeLakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Bastyr UniversityNorthwest University
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity