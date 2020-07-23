Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

14109 75th Ave NE Available 07/31/20 Well Maintained 3bd, 1ba Rambler Available in Great Location! - Schedule a tour online here: https://showdigs.co/qgzkf or by filling out the contact form!



Beautiful rambler available in great Finn Hill neighborhood. This home has been very well kept and features nice updates throughout. Enter into a large living/dining area with hardwood floors and a cozy fireplace. Kitchen features granite counters and updated stainless steel appliances. Large utility room opens into garage with workbench and plenty of storage space. Downstairs, you will find two generously sized bedrooms and an updated bathroom. Upstairs hosts a third bedroom and additional flex room that would make a great den/office! Large back yard is great for entertaining and set up for a nice vegetable garden! Washer/Dryer included.



YEAR BUILT: 1962



SCHOOLS

Elementary: Henry David Thoreau | Middle/Jr High: Fin Hill Jr. High | High: Juanita



APPLIANCES

Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Microwave | Washer | Dryer



PARKING

1 Car Attached Garage and Driveway



HEATING

Gas



THE FOLLOWING UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED IN RENT

None



LEASE DETAILS

12 Month or greater with approval



STANDARD DEPOSIT

Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $2495 plus a non-refundable fee of $250. We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results.



PET POLICY – Case by Case

IF Pets ARE Accepted, the following policy applies:

• Pet is possible with prior approval

• Pet must be over 2 years old

• Pet must neutered or spayed

• Pet must be and under 30lbs

• No aggressive breeds

• Other restrictions may apply

• Pet application fees are $50 per pet. Monthly pet administration fees are $25 per pet.

• Our Standard Refundable Pet Deposit is $500 per pet (may vary). This deposit would be in addition to the standard security deposit and is refundable subject to property condition on move out.



EASY TO APPLY ONLINE!

$37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card!

https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/properties



(RLNE5936221)