Kirkland, WA
14016 127th PL NE
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

14016 127th PL NE

14016 127th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

14016 127th Place Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98034
Evergreen Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Kirkland Home with A/C - Must see Kirkland home. This split level home is perfectly situated on a large private lot with a large garden consisting of both berries and perennials. The beautiful backyard can be appreciated from the completely enclosed deck. The deck can be enjoyed in both the winter and summer. The upper level has a wonderful kitchen, large living room with FP that is open to the dining area. There is a master bedroom with master bathroom, two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. The lower level has a large family room with lots of storage space, W/D and bathroom. A hard-wired generator and central A/C make this wonderful house a home! Enjoy easy access to the freeway, shopping and local elementary school. No smoking and pets on approval only.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $8,500 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE5414471)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14016 127th PL NE have any available units?
14016 127th PL NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
Is 14016 127th PL NE currently offering any rent specials?
14016 127th PL NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14016 127th PL NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 14016 127th PL NE is pet friendly.
Does 14016 127th PL NE offer parking?
No, 14016 127th PL NE does not offer parking.
Does 14016 127th PL NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14016 127th PL NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14016 127th PL NE have a pool?
No, 14016 127th PL NE does not have a pool.
Does 14016 127th PL NE have accessible units?
No, 14016 127th PL NE does not have accessible units.
Does 14016 127th PL NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14016 127th PL NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14016 127th PL NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14016 127th PL NE has units with air conditioning.

