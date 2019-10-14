14016 127th PL NE

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning

Kirkland Home with A/C - Must see Kirkland home. This split level home is perfectly situated on a large private lot with a large garden consisting of both berries and perennials. The beautiful backyard can be appreciated from the completely enclosed deck. The deck can be enjoyed in both the winter and summer. The upper level has a wonderful kitchen, large living room with FP that is open to the dining area. There is a master bedroom with master bathroom, two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. The lower level has a large family room with lots of storage space, W/D and bathroom. A hard-wired generator and central A/C make this wonderful house a home! Enjoy easy access to the freeway, shopping and local elementary school. No smoking and pets on approval only.



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.



To view this house and others, visit website:

www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $8,500 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



(RLNE5414471)