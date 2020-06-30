14014 Juanita Dr NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking guest parking

Available 02/01/20 Juanita Area Condo - Bottom Floor Corner - 2BD - Property Id: 206413



Situated between Big Finn Hill Park and the St. Edwards Park Bike Trails, Inglewood Forest offers spacious living for an active lifestyle or peaceful seclusion. A superb location with quick and easy access to I-405 and community transit routes to Seattle or Kirkland. Just minutes from shopping at Juanita Village or attending school at Bastyr University. Our bright and spacious 2 bedroom floor-plan provides all the essentials for contemporary living, including a fully remodeled kitchen with top-rated appliances, a full bathroom, washer and dryer in unit, and sliding glass doors that lead out to a private patio overlooking the large, fully fenced back yard common area. Nearby is St. Edwards Park with its hiking and biking trails for additional outdoor, fresh-air fun!



Inglewood Forest... a luxury condominium you can call home!



Water, Sewer, Garbage all included. Pets are a possibility. Your parking space is just outside your window and there is plenty of guest parking too!!

