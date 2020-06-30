All apartments in Kirkland
14014 Juanita Dr NE

14014 Juanita Dr NE · No Longer Available
Location

14014 Juanita Dr NE, Kirkland, WA 98034
Finn Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
Available 02/01/20 Juanita Area Condo - Bottom Floor Corner - 2BD - Property Id: 206413

Situated between Big Finn Hill Park and the St. Edwards Park Bike Trails, Inglewood Forest offers spacious living for an active lifestyle or peaceful seclusion. A superb location with quick and easy access to I-405 and community transit routes to Seattle or Kirkland. Just minutes from shopping at Juanita Village or attending school at Bastyr University. Our bright and spacious 2 bedroom floor-plan provides all the essentials for contemporary living, including a fully remodeled kitchen with top-rated appliances, a full bathroom, washer and dryer in unit, and sliding glass doors that lead out to a private patio overlooking the large, fully fenced back yard common area. Nearby is St. Edwards Park with its hiking and biking trails for additional outdoor, fresh-air fun!

Inglewood Forest... a luxury condominium you can call home!

Water, Sewer, Garbage all included. Pets are a possibility. Your parking space is just outside your window and there is plenty of guest parking too!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/206413
Property Id 206413

(RLNE5473979)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14014 Juanita Dr NE have any available units?
14014 Juanita Dr NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 14014 Juanita Dr NE have?
Some of 14014 Juanita Dr NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14014 Juanita Dr NE currently offering any rent specials?
14014 Juanita Dr NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14014 Juanita Dr NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 14014 Juanita Dr NE is pet friendly.
Does 14014 Juanita Dr NE offer parking?
Yes, 14014 Juanita Dr NE offers parking.
Does 14014 Juanita Dr NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14014 Juanita Dr NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14014 Juanita Dr NE have a pool?
No, 14014 Juanita Dr NE does not have a pool.
Does 14014 Juanita Dr NE have accessible units?
No, 14014 Juanita Dr NE does not have accessible units.
Does 14014 Juanita Dr NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14014 Juanita Dr NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14014 Juanita Dr NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14014 Juanita Dr NE does not have units with air conditioning.

