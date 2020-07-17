All apartments in Kirkland
13443 123rd Avenue Northeast

Location

13443 123rd Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98034
Evergreen Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
Hello

Bran New Lovely 2-story home, 2.5 bath at Totem Lake at a friendly Cul De Sac. Living room and formal dining room . Beautiful kitchen has stainless appliances, Quarts counters, pantry & eating space with slider to patio. The master suite is roomy with a shower-tub combo, granite counter top & walk-in closet over looking the yard. 4 Bedrooms + large Bonus room, Laundry room. 2 car garage; large backyard. Available for occupancy.

Minutes away from the New Totem Lake Village, Evergreen Hospital, Downtown Kirkland and Juanita, Google, UW Bothell, I-405.

For more information please call to 206-617-6551

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/kirkland-wa?lid=12391688

(RLNE5021017)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13443 123rd Avenue Northeast have any available units?
13443 123rd Avenue Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 13443 123rd Avenue Northeast have?
Some of 13443 123rd Avenue Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13443 123rd Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
13443 123rd Avenue Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13443 123rd Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 13443 123rd Avenue Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 13443 123rd Avenue Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 13443 123rd Avenue Northeast offers parking.
Does 13443 123rd Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13443 123rd Avenue Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13443 123rd Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 13443 123rd Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 13443 123rd Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 13443 123rd Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 13443 123rd Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13443 123rd Avenue Northeast has units with dishwashers.
Does 13443 123rd Avenue Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 13443 123rd Avenue Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
