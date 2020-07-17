13443 123rd Avenue Northeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed garage pet friendly

Bran New Lovely 2-story home, 2.5 bath at Totem Lake at a friendly Cul De Sac. Living room and formal dining room . Beautiful kitchen has stainless appliances, Quarts counters, pantry & eating space with slider to patio. The master suite is roomy with a shower-tub combo, granite counter top & walk-in closet over looking the yard. 4 Bedrooms + large Bonus room, Laundry room. 2 car garage; large backyard. Available for occupancy.



Minutes away from the New Totem Lake Village, Evergreen Hospital, Downtown Kirkland and Juanita, Google, UW Bothell, I-405.



