13443 123rd Avenue Northeast

Bran New Lovely 2-story home, 2.5 bath at Totem Lake at a friendly Cul De Sac. Living room and formal dining room . Beautiful kitchen has stainless appliances, Quarts counters, pantry & eating space with slider to patio. The master suite is roomy with a shower-tub combo, granite counter top & walk-in closet over looking the yard. 4 Bedrooms + large Bonus room, Laundry room. 2 car garage; large backyard. Available for occupancy.
Minutes away from the New Totem Lake Village, Evergreen Hospital, Downtown Kirkland and Juanita, Google, UW Bothell, I-405.
For more information please call to 206-617-6551
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/kirkland-wa?lid=12391688
