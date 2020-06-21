13422 78th PL NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Very Cute and Spacious 3 BD & 2 Bath Home located in Kirkland-Finn Hill! - Spacious 3 bedroom tri-level home with terrific layout & lots of natural light. This home just received a nice upgrade with brand new carpet, fresh paint in the bedrooms and re-painted kitchen cabinets. The home features an open living room with vaulted ceiling & expansive windows overlooking natural settings. Kitchen offers new stainless steal appliances and eating nook. The spacious Master includes a private bath and walk-in closet. For your projects or toys, it also has a 2-car attached garage with additional parking off street. Family room downstairs for all indoor entertainment!

Enjoy your private fenced backyard with room for gardening and large deck perfect for entertaining. This home sits on a very quiet road with little traffic and is within close proximity to shopping and Lake Washington as well as nearby access to I-405. Small pet will be considered on a case by case basis with an additional deposit of $500 dollars. $13.50 monthly utility billing fee will apply. For a private viewing please contact Millie or Maria at 425-750-0086. Call or email us to view this property today!



