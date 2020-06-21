All apartments in Kirkland
13422 78th PL NE
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

13422 78th PL NE

13422 78th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

13422 78th Place Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98034
Finn Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Very Cute and Spacious 3 BD & 2 Bath Home located in Kirkland-Finn Hill! - Spacious 3 bedroom tri-level home with terrific layout & lots of natural light. This home just received a nice upgrade with brand new carpet, fresh paint in the bedrooms and re-painted kitchen cabinets. The home features an open living room with vaulted ceiling & expansive windows overlooking natural settings. Kitchen offers new stainless steal appliances and eating nook. The spacious Master includes a private bath and walk-in closet. For your projects or toys, it also has a 2-car attached garage with additional parking off street. Family room downstairs for all indoor entertainment!
Enjoy your private fenced backyard with room for gardening and large deck perfect for entertaining. This home sits on a very quiet road with little traffic and is within close proximity to shopping and Lake Washington as well as nearby access to I-405. Small pet will be considered on a case by case basis with an additional deposit of $500 dollars. $13.50 monthly utility billing fee will apply. For a private viewing please contact Millie or Maria at 425-750-0086. Call or email us to view this property today!

(RLNE3490884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13422 78th PL NE have any available units?
13422 78th PL NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 13422 78th PL NE have?
Some of 13422 78th PL NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13422 78th PL NE currently offering any rent specials?
13422 78th PL NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13422 78th PL NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13422 78th PL NE is pet friendly.
Does 13422 78th PL NE offer parking?
Yes, 13422 78th PL NE does offer parking.
Does 13422 78th PL NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13422 78th PL NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13422 78th PL NE have a pool?
No, 13422 78th PL NE does not have a pool.
Does 13422 78th PL NE have accessible units?
No, 13422 78th PL NE does not have accessible units.
Does 13422 78th PL NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13422 78th PL NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13422 78th PL NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13422 78th PL NE does not have units with air conditioning.
