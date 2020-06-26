All apartments in Kirkland
13315 125th Ave NE
Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:23 AM

13315 125th Ave NE

13315 125th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

13315 125th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98034
Evergreen Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
Spacious Completely Remodeled 4 BR/2 BA Home In Quiet Neighborhood - Beautifully remodeled 4 BR/2 BA 1,430 SF home located on quiet dead-end street. Easy access to 405 and shopping at Totem Lake. Open floor plan with spacious living room and dining rooms. Kitchen features stainless appliances, tiled back splash, honed granite counter tops, eating bar, and built-in microwave. Main level two bedrooms and full bath with laundry. Upper level features large master bedroom, fourth bedroom, and full bath. Main level has engineered hardwood flooring, all bedroom are carpeted. Large level lot with fully fenced backyard and patio perfect for entertaining, BBQ. Storage shed. Two driveway parking spaces. Half garage work space. Gas heat.
Terms: 1st month rent + 1 month security deposit.
Tenant pays all utilities. Tenant maintains lawn & garden.
Available NOW!
1-year lease minimum.
NO SMOKING PLEASE/PETS: 1 DOGS LESS THAN 50 POUNDS ONLY WITH ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT & REFERENCES.
Screening Fee is $43.00 per applicant.
Link to our on-line qualification information and application forms:
https://www.chelnwr.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/3748/2019/04/Notice-To-Applicants-2019.pdf
Listed by CHEL NW Realty LLC
www.chelnwr.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4936315)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13315 125th Ave NE have any available units?
13315 125th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 13315 125th Ave NE have?
Some of 13315 125th Ave NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13315 125th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
13315 125th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13315 125th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13315 125th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 13315 125th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 13315 125th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 13315 125th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13315 125th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13315 125th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 13315 125th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 13315 125th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 13315 125th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 13315 125th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13315 125th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13315 125th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13315 125th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
