13315 125th Ave NE

Spacious Completely Remodeled 4 BR/2 BA Home In Quiet Neighborhood - Beautifully remodeled 4 BR/2 BA 1,430 SF home located on quiet dead-end street. Easy access to 405 and shopping at Totem Lake. Open floor plan with spacious living room and dining rooms. Kitchen features stainless appliances, tiled back splash, honed granite counter tops, eating bar, and built-in microwave. Main level two bedrooms and full bath with laundry. Upper level features large master bedroom, fourth bedroom, and full bath. Main level has engineered hardwood flooring, all bedroom are carpeted. Large level lot with fully fenced backyard and patio perfect for entertaining, BBQ. Storage shed. Two driveway parking spaces. Half garage work space. Gas heat.

Terms: 1st month rent + 1 month security deposit.

Tenant pays all utilities. Tenant maintains lawn & garden.

Available NOW!

1-year lease minimum.

NO SMOKING PLEASE/PETS: 1 DOGS LESS THAN 50 POUNDS ONLY WITH ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT & REFERENCES.

Screening Fee is $43.00 per applicant.

No Cats Allowed



