Kirkland, WA
13129 NE 100th Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:22 AM

13129 NE 100th Street

13129 Northeast 100th Street · No Longer Available
Location

13129 Northeast 100th Street, Kirkland, WA 98033
North Rose Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
Available 06/20/20 Remodeled home with a large fully-fenced backyard - Property Id: 31972

Location Location Location!!! This is a fully remodeled home in a great neighborhood. Just 1-block from Mark Twain elementary school, 5 miles from Microsoft campus, 3 miles from Google campus, 3 miles from Kirkland downtown, and Redmond downtown. Grocery stores like Safeway, Walgreens, Costco are less than 1 mile away. There are 3 big parks within walking distance of the house - great for kids and pets.

The home is a fully remodeled home with new external paint, new internal paint, new 6-panel doors, new trims, hard wood flooring, recessed lighting, granite counter tops, accent wall, security system and much more.

In the large fully-fenced backyard you will find a large entertaining deck, playhouse, a trampoline, a large storage shed, vegetable garden, beautiful landscaping, automated sprinkler system, a dog run, and much more.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/31972
Property Id 31972

(RLNE5810520)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13129 NE 100th Street have any available units?
13129 NE 100th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 13129 NE 100th Street have?
Some of 13129 NE 100th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13129 NE 100th Street currently offering any rent specials?
13129 NE 100th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13129 NE 100th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 13129 NE 100th Street is pet friendly.
Does 13129 NE 100th Street offer parking?
No, 13129 NE 100th Street does not offer parking.
Does 13129 NE 100th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13129 NE 100th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13129 NE 100th Street have a pool?
No, 13129 NE 100th Street does not have a pool.
Does 13129 NE 100th Street have accessible units?
No, 13129 NE 100th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13129 NE 100th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13129 NE 100th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 13129 NE 100th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 13129 NE 100th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
