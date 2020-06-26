13129 NE 100th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park

Available 06/20/20 Remodeled home with a large fully-fenced backyard - Property Id: 31972



Location Location Location!!! This is a fully remodeled home in a great neighborhood. Just 1-block from Mark Twain elementary school, 5 miles from Microsoft campus, 3 miles from Google campus, 3 miles from Kirkland downtown, and Redmond downtown. Grocery stores like Safeway, Walgreens, Costco are less than 1 mile away. There are 3 big parks within walking distance of the house - great for kids and pets.



The home is a fully remodeled home with new external paint, new internal paint, new 6-panel doors, new trims, hard wood flooring, recessed lighting, granite counter tops, accent wall, security system and much more.



In the large fully-fenced backyard you will find a large entertaining deck, playhouse, a trampoline, a large storage shed, vegetable garden, beautiful landscaping, automated sprinkler system, a dog run, and much more.



Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/31972

Property Id 31972



(RLNE5810520)