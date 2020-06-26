12742 Northeast 116th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub internet access pet friendly

Enjoy a serene, private, and quiet setting in your own top floor 1 bed, 1 bath condo.



Features include:

- Private balcony extra storage room

- Double closets in master bedroom

- Brand new carpet and vinyl flooring.

- Renovated kitchen with granite countertops.

- Outdoor pool and hot tub in Clubhouse.

- Assigned parking spot.

- Convenient location to 405, shopping, restaurants, and grocery.

- Stacked washer / dryer in unit.



Rental Terms:

- Water, Sewer, Garbage included in rent.

- Up to 2 pets welcome, 30 lb weight limit.

- 12 month lease to start