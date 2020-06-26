All apartments in Kirkland
12742 Northeast 116th Street
12742 Northeast 116th Street

12742 NE 116th Ln · No Longer Available
Location

12742 NE 116th Ln, Kirkland, WA 98034
North Rose Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Enjoy a serene, private, and quiet setting in your own top floor 1 bed, 1 bath condo.

Features include:
- Private balcony extra storage room
- Double closets in master bedroom
- Brand new carpet and vinyl flooring.
- Renovated kitchen with granite countertops.
- Outdoor pool and hot tub in Clubhouse.
- Assigned parking spot.
- Convenient location to 405, shopping, restaurants, and grocery.
- Stacked washer / dryer in unit.

Rental Terms:
- Water, Sewer, Garbage included in rent.
- Up to 2 pets welcome, 30 lb weight limit.
- 12 month lease to start

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

