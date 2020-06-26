12742 Northeast 116th Street

Amenities
Enjoy a serene, private, and quiet setting in your own top floor 1 bed, 1 bath condo.
Features include:
- Private balcony extra storage room
- Double closets in master bedroom
- Brand new carpet and vinyl flooring.
- Renovated kitchen with granite countertops.
- Outdoor pool and hot tub in Clubhouse.
- Assigned parking spot.
- Convenient location to 405, shopping, restaurants, and grocery.
- Stacked washer / dryer in unit.
Rental Terms:
- Water, Sewer, Garbage included in rent.
- Up to 2 pets welcome, 30 lb weight limit.
- 12 month lease to start