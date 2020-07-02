All apartments in Kirkland
12711 N.E. 116th St. #B302

12711 Northeast 116th Street · No Longer Available
Location

12711 Northeast 116th Street, Kirkland, WA 98034
North Rose Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
dogs allowed
12711 N.E. 116th St. #B302 Available 04/01/20 Rose Hill - Kirkland, Washington - Great location! Top floor end unit condo. Curl up in front of the fireplace in the spacious living room with soaring ceilings. Cooking is a pleasure in this great kitchen with newer stainless appliances. Master suite includes private vanity & generous closets. Relaxation on the new deck with tranquil views into the trees awaits you. Be the first to enjoy new carpet! Water, Sewer,Garbage & 2 parking spaces included. I-405/520/bus line/shops & restaurants just minutes away!

Contact: Melissa Masterleo for details
425-602-1187 - meissamasterleo@cbbain.com

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3194970)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

