12635 NE 130th Way

in unit laundry patio / balcony carport stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

High vaulted ceiling top floor unit near Evergreen Hospital. Two nice-sized bedrooms with master bedroom having a full ensuite bathroom. Walk-in laundry room with full size washer/dryer. Spacious living room has skylights for natural light and non-working wood burning fireplace (décor only). Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and eating bar. Larger deck off small dining room. 1 parking space covered carport directly in front of unit. Swimming pool, tennis courts, and exercise/community room come with the unit. Easy access to I-405 and short drive to Evergreen Hospital and shopping amenities.



Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. No pets.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.