Kirkland, WA
12635 NE 130th Way
Last updated December 11 2019 at 7:54 PM

12635 NE 130th Way

12635 Northeast 130th Way · No Longer Available
Location

12635 Northeast 130th Way, Kirkland, WA 98034
Totem Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
AVAILABLE NOW!

To schedule a tour, please view available dates and times on: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/12635-ne-130th-way-1?p=Company

To submit a rental application, please visit: https://windermere-pm.com

High vaulted ceiling top floor unit near Evergreen Hospital. Two nice-sized bedrooms with master bedroom having a full ensuite bathroom. Walk-in laundry room with full size washer/dryer. Spacious living room has skylights for natural light and non-working wood burning fireplace (décor only). Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and eating bar. Larger deck off small dining room. 1 parking space covered carport directly in front of unit. Swimming pool, tennis courts, and exercise/community room come with the unit. Easy access to I-405 and short drive to Evergreen Hospital and shopping amenities.

Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. No pets.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12635 NE 130th Way have any available units?
12635 NE 130th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 12635 NE 130th Way have?
Some of 12635 NE 130th Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12635 NE 130th Way currently offering any rent specials?
12635 NE 130th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12635 NE 130th Way pet-friendly?
No, 12635 NE 130th Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 12635 NE 130th Way offer parking?
Yes, 12635 NE 130th Way offers parking.
Does 12635 NE 130th Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12635 NE 130th Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12635 NE 130th Way have a pool?
Yes, 12635 NE 130th Way has a pool.
Does 12635 NE 130th Way have accessible units?
No, 12635 NE 130th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12635 NE 130th Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 12635 NE 130th Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12635 NE 130th Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 12635 NE 130th Way does not have units with air conditioning.
