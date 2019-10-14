All apartments in Kirkland
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
12515 NE 145th Place Unit D133
Last updated May 3 2020 at 10:38 AM

12515 NE 145th Place Unit D133

12515 Northeast 145th Place · No Longer Available
Location

12515 Northeast 145th Place, Kirkland, WA 98034
Evergreen Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
guest parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
Kingsgate Ridge Condominiums - Kirkland - Available 4/5 - Conveniently located 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo in the Kingsgate area of Kirkland. Lovely fireplace in the living room. All new carpet throughout! Lots of natural light into the dining room and galley kitchen. Nicely appointed bathroom. Large mirrored closet doors in the bedroom make the space feel large. Small patio is perfect for container gardening. Reserved parking space plus plenty of guest parking. Easy access to I-405. Just up the hill from local wineries/tasting rooms in Woodinville. Cat or small dog (must be under 30 lbs) allowed with a pet deposit of $500. W/S/G included. One time move in fee of $125. Sorry, no smoking.

For more information or a private showing please contact Marilyn McGill, Avenue One, Seattle, WA 425-260-3725 or marilyn@avenueoneresidential.com #kingsgaterental #avenueoneresidential #kirklandrental #forleasekirkland

(RLNE2765979)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12515 NE 145th Place Unit D133 have any available units?
12515 NE 145th Place Unit D133 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 12515 NE 145th Place Unit D133 have?
Some of 12515 NE 145th Place Unit D133's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12515 NE 145th Place Unit D133 currently offering any rent specials?
12515 NE 145th Place Unit D133 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12515 NE 145th Place Unit D133 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12515 NE 145th Place Unit D133 is pet friendly.
Does 12515 NE 145th Place Unit D133 offer parking?
Yes, 12515 NE 145th Place Unit D133 offers parking.
Does 12515 NE 145th Place Unit D133 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12515 NE 145th Place Unit D133 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12515 NE 145th Place Unit D133 have a pool?
No, 12515 NE 145th Place Unit D133 does not have a pool.
Does 12515 NE 145th Place Unit D133 have accessible units?
No, 12515 NE 145th Place Unit D133 does not have accessible units.
Does 12515 NE 145th Place Unit D133 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12515 NE 145th Place Unit D133 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12515 NE 145th Place Unit D133 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12515 NE 145th Place Unit D133 does not have units with air conditioning.

