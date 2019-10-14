12515 NE 145th Place Unit D133

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking guest parking

Kingsgate Ridge Condominiums - Kirkland - Available 4/5 - Conveniently located 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo in the Kingsgate area of Kirkland. Lovely fireplace in the living room. All new carpet throughout! Lots of natural light into the dining room and galley kitchen. Nicely appointed bathroom. Large mirrored closet doors in the bedroom make the space feel large. Small patio is perfect for container gardening. Reserved parking space plus plenty of guest parking. Easy access to I-405. Just up the hill from local wineries/tasting rooms in Woodinville. Cat or small dog (must be under 30 lbs) allowed with a pet deposit of $500. W/S/G included. One time move in fee of $125. Sorry, no smoking.



For more information or a private showing please contact Marilyn McGill, Avenue One, Seattle, WA 425-260-3725 or marilyn@avenueoneresidential.com #kingsgaterental #avenueoneresidential #kirklandrental #forleasekirkland



(RLNE2765979)