12424 NE 145th St C14

Amenities
Remodeled 2 bedroom on ground floor - 2 bed 1 bath - ground floor
New laminate flooring in entry, kitchen, new carpet in bedrooms. Galley kitchen opens to dining and living rooms flanked by wood burning fireplace for those cozy nights at home. Large slider to private patio with storage, and additional storage in office building. Master with bathroom access through walk-in closet, and generous sized 2nd bedroom.
Close to 405, and shopping center
Water, sewer and garbage included in rent
Pet friendly
(RLNE4906150)