12424 NE 145th St C14
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

12424 NE 145th St C14

12424 Northeast 145th Street · No Longer Available
Location

12424 Northeast 145th Street, Kirkland, WA 98034
Evergreen Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Remodeled 2 bedroom on ground floor - 2 bed 1 bath - ground floor
New laminate flooring in entry, kitchen, new carpet in bedrooms. Galley kitchen opens to dining and living rooms flanked by wood burning fireplace for those cozy nights at home. Large slider to private patio with storage, and additional storage in office building. Master with bathroom access through walk-in closet, and generous sized 2nd bedroom.
Close to 405, and shopping center
Water, sewer and garbage included in rent
Pet friendly

(RLNE4906150)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12424 NE 145th St C14 have any available units?
12424 NE 145th St C14 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 12424 NE 145th St C14 have?
Some of 12424 NE 145th St C14's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12424 NE 145th St C14 currently offering any rent specials?
12424 NE 145th St C14 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12424 NE 145th St C14 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12424 NE 145th St C14 is pet friendly.
Does 12424 NE 145th St C14 offer parking?
No, 12424 NE 145th St C14 does not offer parking.
Does 12424 NE 145th St C14 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12424 NE 145th St C14 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12424 NE 145th St C14 have a pool?
No, 12424 NE 145th St C14 does not have a pool.
Does 12424 NE 145th St C14 have accessible units?
No, 12424 NE 145th St C14 does not have accessible units.
Does 12424 NE 145th St C14 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12424 NE 145th St C14 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12424 NE 145th St C14 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12424 NE 145th St C14 does not have units with air conditioning.
