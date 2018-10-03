12424 NE 145th St C14

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Remodeled 2 bedroom on ground floor - 2 bed 1 bath - ground floor

New laminate flooring in entry, kitchen, new carpet in bedrooms. Galley kitchen opens to dining and living rooms flanked by wood burning fireplace for those cozy nights at home. Large slider to private patio with storage, and additional storage in office building. Master with bathroom access through walk-in closet, and generous sized 2nd bedroom.

Close to 405, and shopping center

Water, sewer and garbage included in rent

Pet friendly



(RLNE4906150)