Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:05 AM

12423 NE 145th Pl B157

12423 Northeast 145th Place · No Longer Available
Location

12423 Northeast 145th Place, Kirkland, WA 98034
Evergreen Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Conveniently located ground floor unit - Property Id: 239878

Conveniently located 2 bed/1 bath ground floor unit has recently been updated with quartz countertops in kitchen and bathroom, carpet, and paint. Enjoy the wood-burning fireplace, in-unit laundry, and walk-through closet! Mature landscaping provides a private, comfortable, and serene environment. Just a few minutes walk from a shopping center, grocery store, restaurants, and public transportation. Close proximity to Evergreen Hospital, Village at Totem Lake, parks, and library. Quick access to Bothell, Woodinville, I-405, and tech companies. Small pets allowed. Water, garbage, and sewer are included. Tenant is only responsible for electricity. Security deposit is fully refundable.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239878
Property Id 239878

(RLNE5624905)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12423 NE 145th Pl B157 have any available units?
12423 NE 145th Pl B157 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 12423 NE 145th Pl B157 have?
Some of 12423 NE 145th Pl B157's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12423 NE 145th Pl B157 currently offering any rent specials?
12423 NE 145th Pl B157 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12423 NE 145th Pl B157 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12423 NE 145th Pl B157 is pet friendly.
Does 12423 NE 145th Pl B157 offer parking?
No, 12423 NE 145th Pl B157 does not offer parking.
Does 12423 NE 145th Pl B157 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12423 NE 145th Pl B157 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12423 NE 145th Pl B157 have a pool?
No, 12423 NE 145th Pl B157 does not have a pool.
Does 12423 NE 145th Pl B157 have accessible units?
No, 12423 NE 145th Pl B157 does not have accessible units.
Does 12423 NE 145th Pl B157 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12423 NE 145th Pl B157 has units with dishwashers.
Does 12423 NE 145th Pl B157 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12423 NE 145th Pl B157 does not have units with air conditioning.

