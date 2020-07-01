12423 NE 145th Pl B157

Amenities

Conveniently located ground floor unit - Property Id: 239878



Conveniently located 2 bed/1 bath ground floor unit has recently been updated with quartz countertops in kitchen and bathroom, carpet, and paint. Enjoy the wood-burning fireplace, in-unit laundry, and walk-through closet! Mature landscaping provides a private, comfortable, and serene environment. Just a few minutes walk from a shopping center, grocery store, restaurants, and public transportation. Close proximity to Evergreen Hospital, Village at Totem Lake, parks, and library. Quick access to Bothell, Woodinville, I-405, and tech companies. Small pets allowed. Water, garbage, and sewer are included. Tenant is only responsible for electricity. Security deposit is fully refundable.

