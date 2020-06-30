All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated March 23 2020 at 10:37 PM

12399 105th Pl NE

12399 105th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

12399 105th Place Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98034
South Juanita

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
parking
Wonderfully located Two-Story home on a Corner lot is Recently Updated with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters Tops, Hardwood Flooring, and New Cabinets. This Split Level home features 2 Bedrooms upstairs and 2 Large Bedrooms on the lower floor and a Large Family room that could be a 5th Bedroom. Access to the Entertainment Deck and the well maintained Fully Fenced Backyard from both levels of the home, the Yard features Beautiful Fruit Trees and Plenty of Privacy. This home has room for two vehicles under the Covered Carport, and has Additional Parking in the front of the house. Conveniently Located with Access to All Major Arterial Routes and less than a minute away from The Kirkland Community Center as well as Beach Access within a half a mile.

OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:

Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.

Lease Requirements: Approval is based on RPM and owner discretion

Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted

Pet Policy: Dogs Allowed, 40lbs or less (NO Cats, No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit. No Pet Rent! (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)

Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas)
Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $3,100 | Security Deposit $3,100 | $100 Document fee applies | Standard 12 month lease

Amenities: Pantry in Kitchen, Stainless Appliances, Granite Countertops, Washer/Dryer In Unit, Fenced In Back Yard, Covered parking, Pets Allowed, Additional Storage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12399 105th Pl NE have any available units?
12399 105th Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 12399 105th Pl NE have?
Some of 12399 105th Pl NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12399 105th Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
12399 105th Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12399 105th Pl NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 12399 105th Pl NE is pet friendly.
Does 12399 105th Pl NE offer parking?
Yes, 12399 105th Pl NE offers parking.
Does 12399 105th Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12399 105th Pl NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12399 105th Pl NE have a pool?
No, 12399 105th Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 12399 105th Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 12399 105th Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 12399 105th Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12399 105th Pl NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12399 105th Pl NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12399 105th Pl NE does not have units with air conditioning.

