12399 105th Pl NE

Wonderfully located Two-Story home on a Corner lot is Recently Updated with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters Tops, Hardwood Flooring, and New Cabinets. This Split Level home features 2 Bedrooms upstairs and 2 Large Bedrooms on the lower floor and a Large Family room that could be a 5th Bedroom. Access to the Entertainment Deck and the well maintained Fully Fenced Backyard from both levels of the home, the Yard features Beautiful Fruit Trees and Plenty of Privacy. This home has room for two vehicles under the Covered Carport, and has Additional Parking in the front of the house. Conveniently Located with Access to All Major Arterial Routes and less than a minute away from The Kirkland Community Center as well as Beach Access within a half a mile.



OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:



Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.



Lease Requirements: Approval is based on RPM and owner discretion



Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted



Pet Policy: Dogs Allowed, 40lbs or less (NO Cats, No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit. No Pet Rent! (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)



Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas)

Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $3,100 | Security Deposit $3,100 | $100 Document fee applies | Standard 12 month lease



