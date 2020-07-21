12032 100th Avenue North East

Amenities

Schedule a showing online: https://showmojo.com/l/74ea4e30b6/12032-100th-ave-ne-apt-l101-kirkland-wa-98034 . 2 bed-1 bath 1,009 sqft. 2 reserved parking spots. Storage off patio. Built in workstation Easy access to I-405, park 'n' ride nearby, convenient to shopping & trails! Open floor plan, fireplace and lots of light. Kitchen with pantry. Huge master bedroom. SS appliances. Don't miss it! Rent: $1,700.00/month-w/s/t INCLUDED, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. Pets considered case by case ONLY w/approval, $500 deposit & pet rent. . 600 minimum credit score required. Verifiable current household income exceeding 3x rent required. Prior bankruptcies, service of notice, late payment of rent, complaints from neighbors could disqualify application. Excessive monthly debt service, bills in collections, or other evidence of poor management of credit could result in rejection of application.