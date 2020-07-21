All apartments in Kirkland
Find more places like 12032 100th Avenue North East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
12032 100th Avenue North East
Last updated November 14 2019 at 6:49 PM

12032 100th Avenue North East

12032 100th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kirkland
See all
South Juanita
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

12032 100th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98034
South Juanita

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Schedule a showing online: https://showmojo.com/l/74ea4e30b6/12032-100th-ave-ne-apt-l101-kirkland-wa-98034 . 2 bed-1 bath 1,009 sqft. 2 reserved parking spots. Storage off patio. Built in workstation Easy access to I-405, park 'n' ride nearby, convenient to shopping & trails! Open floor plan, fireplace and lots of light. Kitchen with pantry. Huge master bedroom. SS appliances. Don't miss it! Rent: $1,700.00/month-w/s/t INCLUDED, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. Pets considered case by case ONLY w/approval, $500 deposit & pet rent. . 600 minimum credit score required. Verifiable current household income exceeding 3x rent required. Prior bankruptcies, service of notice, late payment of rent, complaints from neighbors could disqualify application. Excessive monthly debt service, bills in collections, or other evidence of poor management of credit could result in rejection of application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12032 100th Avenue North East have any available units?
12032 100th Avenue North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 12032 100th Avenue North East have?
Some of 12032 100th Avenue North East's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12032 100th Avenue North East currently offering any rent specials?
12032 100th Avenue North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12032 100th Avenue North East pet-friendly?
Yes, 12032 100th Avenue North East is pet friendly.
Does 12032 100th Avenue North East offer parking?
Yes, 12032 100th Avenue North East offers parking.
Does 12032 100th Avenue North East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12032 100th Avenue North East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12032 100th Avenue North East have a pool?
No, 12032 100th Avenue North East does not have a pool.
Does 12032 100th Avenue North East have accessible units?
No, 12032 100th Avenue North East does not have accessible units.
Does 12032 100th Avenue North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 12032 100th Avenue North East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12032 100th Avenue North East have units with air conditioning?
No, 12032 100th Avenue North East does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hidden River Townhomes
10013 NE 130th Ln
Kirkland, WA 98034
SK Apartments
11415 Slater Avenue Northeast
Kirkland, WA 98033
Heronfield
11105 NE 123rd Ln
Kirkland, WA 98034
Aspen Creek Apartments
11101 123rd Ln NE
Kirkland, WA 98033
The 101
101 Main St
Kirkland, WA 98033
Highlander East
460 2nd Avenue South
Kirkland, WA 98033
Aura Totem Lake
12655 120th Ave NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
Hubbards Crossing
12520 101st Way NE
Kirkland, WA 98034

Similar Pages

Kirkland 1 Bedroom ApartmentsKirkland 2 Bedroom Apartments
Kirkland Apartments with BalconiesKirkland Dog Friendly Apartments
Kirkland Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South JuanitaNorth JuanitaFinn Hill
Moss BayNorth Rose HillEvergreen Hill
Totem LakeLakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Bastyr UniversityNorthwest University
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus