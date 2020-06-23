All apartments in Kirkland
12006 NE 134th Place
12006 NE 134th Place

12006 Northeast 134th Place · No Longer Available
Location

12006 Northeast 134th Place, Kirkland, WA 98034
Evergreen Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
12006 NE 134th Place Available 03/15/19 Application Pending! Cute Kirkland, 3 Br., 1 Ba., Rambler - Cute Kirkland Rambler. Clean & neat home on quiet, private street. Bright kitchen with light maple cabinets, side by side double sink and hardwood floors. Dining area with slider opens to charming brick patio, great for entertaining. Step down living area includes warm double sided floor to ceiling brick fireplace & large picture window. Extremely private fully fenced backyard surrounded by mature landscaping. ADT security/fire alarm and landscape services included. Quick and easy access to I-405.

LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS

Refundable Pet Deposit: $250 per pet

Non-refundable carpet cleaning fee: $250

Non-refundable administrative fee: $100

YEAR BUILT: 1968
COUNTY: King County

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Lake Washington
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Robert Frost
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Kamiakin
HIGH SCHOOL: Juanita

PET POLICY: Owner will consider a pet with additional deposit and owner approval.

INCLUDED IN RENT: Lawn care

SPECIAL TERMS: No smoking on the premises.
Tenant must abide by HOA rules and regulations.

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com. To schedule a showing please follow this link https://showmojo.com/l/955b6ab00b/12006-ne-134th-place-kirkland-wa-98034?iframe

(RLNE4685050)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12006 NE 134th Place have any available units?
12006 NE 134th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 12006 NE 134th Place have?
Some of 12006 NE 134th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12006 NE 134th Place currently offering any rent specials?
12006 NE 134th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12006 NE 134th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 12006 NE 134th Place is pet friendly.
Does 12006 NE 134th Place offer parking?
Yes, 12006 NE 134th Place offers parking.
Does 12006 NE 134th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12006 NE 134th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12006 NE 134th Place have a pool?
No, 12006 NE 134th Place does not have a pool.
Does 12006 NE 134th Place have accessible units?
No, 12006 NE 134th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12006 NE 134th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12006 NE 134th Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 12006 NE 134th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 12006 NE 134th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
