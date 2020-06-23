Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

12006 NE 134th Place Available 03/15/19 Application Pending! Cute Kirkland, 3 Br., 1 Ba., Rambler - Cute Kirkland Rambler. Clean & neat home on quiet, private street. Bright kitchen with light maple cabinets, side by side double sink and hardwood floors. Dining area with slider opens to charming brick patio, great for entertaining. Step down living area includes warm double sided floor to ceiling brick fireplace & large picture window. Extremely private fully fenced backyard surrounded by mature landscaping. ADT security/fire alarm and landscape services included. Quick and easy access to I-405.



LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS



Refundable Pet Deposit: $250 per pet



Non-refundable carpet cleaning fee: $250



Non-refundable administrative fee: $100



YEAR BUILT: 1968

COUNTY: King County



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Lake Washington

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Robert Frost

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Kamiakin

HIGH SCHOOL: Juanita



PET POLICY: Owner will consider a pet with additional deposit and owner approval.



INCLUDED IN RENT: Lawn care



SPECIAL TERMS: No smoking on the premises.

Tenant must abide by HOA rules and regulations.



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com. To schedule a showing please follow this link https://showmojo.com/l/955b6ab00b/12006-ne-134th-place-kirkland-wa-98034?iframe



(RLNE4685050)