117 10th Avenue S

Amenities
This beautiful three-bedroom and two-and-a-half-bathroom single family home is located in the Moss Bay neighborhood in Kirkland, Washington. It boasts easy access to downtown Kirkland as it is a mere two-minute drive away. Nearby restaurants and coffee shops like Subway and Starbucks are within a ten-minute walk from the property. The home boasts masterfully-crafted craftsman architecture and a beautiful rooftop deck with great views. Inside, the home also features glossy laminated hardwood flooring all throughout. If you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely kitchen surrounded by rustic and stylish cabinets and drawers, smooth granite countertops and backsplash, and ready-to-use stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are nice and spacious with plenty of storage space. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night.
Nearby parks:
Marsh Park, Terrace Park and David E Brink Park
Nearby Schools:
Northstar Middle School - 0.98 miles, 9/10
International Community School - 0.72 miles, 8/10
Lakeview Elementary School - 0.24 miles, 6/10
Family Learning Center - 0.95 miles, 3/10
Bus lines:
235 - 0.2 miles
234 - 0.2 miles
238 - 0.2 miles
540 - 0.4 miles
No Pets Allowed
