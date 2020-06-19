117 10th Avenue S

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar internet access

This beautiful three-bedroom and two-and-a-half-bathroom single family home is located in the Moss Bay neighborhood in Kirkland, Washington. It boasts easy access to downtown Kirkland as it is a mere two-minute drive away. Nearby restaurants and coffee shops like Subway and Starbucks are within a ten-minute walk from the property. The home boasts masterfully-crafted craftsman architecture and a beautiful rooftop deck with great views. Inside, the home also features glossy laminated hardwood flooring all throughout. If you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely kitchen surrounded by rustic and stylish cabinets and drawers, smooth granite countertops and backsplash, and ready-to-use stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are nice and spacious with plenty of storage space. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night.



Nearby parks:

Marsh Park, Terrace Park and David E Brink Park



Nearby Schools:

Northstar Middle School - 0.98 miles, 9/10

International Community School - 0.72 miles, 8/10

Lakeview Elementary School - 0.24 miles, 6/10

Family Learning Center - 0.95 miles, 3/10



Bus lines:

235 - 0.2 miles

234 - 0.2 miles

238 - 0.2 miles

540 - 0.4 miles



No Pets Allowed



