Kirkland, WA
117 10th Avenue S
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

117 10th Avenue S

117 10th Ave S · No Longer Available
Location

117 10th Ave S, Kirkland, WA 98033
Moss Bay

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
internet access
This beautiful three-bedroom and two-and-a-half-bathroom single family home is located in the Moss Bay neighborhood in Kirkland, Washington. It boasts easy access to downtown Kirkland as it is a mere two-minute drive away. Nearby restaurants and coffee shops like Subway and Starbucks are within a ten-minute walk from the property. The home boasts masterfully-crafted craftsman architecture and a beautiful rooftop deck with great views. Inside, the home also features glossy laminated hardwood flooring all throughout. If you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely kitchen surrounded by rustic and stylish cabinets and drawers, smooth granite countertops and backsplash, and ready-to-use stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are nice and spacious with plenty of storage space. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night.

Nearby parks:
Marsh Park, Terrace Park and David E Brink Park

Nearby Schools:
Northstar Middle School - 0.98 miles, 9/10
International Community School - 0.72 miles, 8/10
Lakeview Elementary School - 0.24 miles, 6/10
Family Learning Center - 0.95 miles, 3/10

Bus lines:
235 - 0.2 miles
234 - 0.2 miles
238 - 0.2 miles
540 - 0.4 miles

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 10th Avenue S have any available units?
117 10th Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 117 10th Avenue S have?
Some of 117 10th Avenue S's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 10th Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
117 10th Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 10th Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 117 10th Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 117 10th Avenue S offer parking?
No, 117 10th Avenue S does not offer parking.
Does 117 10th Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 10th Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 10th Avenue S have a pool?
No, 117 10th Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 117 10th Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 117 10th Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 117 10th Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 117 10th Avenue S has units with dishwashers.
Does 117 10th Avenue S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 117 10th Avenue S has units with air conditioning.
