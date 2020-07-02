11509 111th Place NE

Amenities

Exquisite, Partially Furnished 4 Bed/2.5 bath in Kirkland, minutes to I-405 - Come and discover this GEM in Kirkland. Stunning and truly better-than-new home in sought after Kirkland location. Close to shopping and easy access to 405



Home is move-in ready, Partially FURNISHED, with cherry hardwood flooring, shaker style cherry cabinets, granite counter tops, designer lighting, stainless appliances, den with elegant French doors, car enthusiast's garage with epoxy floors, professional home theater, sprinkler system, fully fenced flat backyard, professionally built shed for tool storage or possible playhouse. This home is full of light with A/C, central vac system, and 2 fireplaces. Spacious bedrooms, all fits king side bed. Master bed come with 2 separate walk-in closets.



For showing call Toni @ 425-327-0446. First, last and security deposit to move-in, No pet, no smoking.

Tenants pay all utilities including landscaper. Please go to the following URL to find our screening criteria:

https://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/



(RLNE5683474)