Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
11509 111th Place NE
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

11509 111th Place NE

11509 111th Pl NE · No Longer Available
Location

11509 111th Pl NE, Kirkland, WA 98033
South Juanita

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Exquisite, Partially Furnished 4 Bed/2.5 bath in Kirkland, minutes to I-405 - Come and discover this GEM in Kirkland. Stunning and truly better-than-new home in sought after Kirkland location. Close to shopping and easy access to 405

Home is move-in ready, Partially FURNISHED, with cherry hardwood flooring, shaker style cherry cabinets, granite counter tops, designer lighting, stainless appliances, den with elegant French doors, car enthusiast's garage with epoxy floors, professional home theater, sprinkler system, fully fenced flat backyard, professionally built shed for tool storage or possible playhouse. This home is full of light with A/C, central vac system, and 2 fireplaces. Spacious bedrooms, all fits king side bed. Master bed come with 2 separate walk-in closets.

For showing call Toni @ 425-327-0446. First, last and security deposit to move-in, No pet, no smoking.
Tenants pay all utilities including landscaper. Please go to the following URL to find our screening criteria:
https://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/

Video coming soon.

(RLNE5683474)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11509 111th Place NE have any available units?
11509 111th Place NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 11509 111th Place NE have?
Some of 11509 111th Place NE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11509 111th Place NE currently offering any rent specials?
11509 111th Place NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11509 111th Place NE pet-friendly?
No, 11509 111th Place NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 11509 111th Place NE offer parking?
Yes, 11509 111th Place NE offers parking.
Does 11509 111th Place NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11509 111th Place NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11509 111th Place NE have a pool?
No, 11509 111th Place NE does not have a pool.
Does 11509 111th Place NE have accessible units?
No, 11509 111th Place NE does not have accessible units.
Does 11509 111th Place NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11509 111th Place NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11509 111th Place NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11509 111th Place NE has units with air conditioning.

