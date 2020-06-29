11301 100th Ave NE

Amenities

Juanita Beach Area!!! -

This home is in an amazing neighborhood and is in a great location! This home has views of Juanita Bay from the two-story backyard deck. The main level has hardwood flooring, a kitchen that overlooks the backyard, SS appliances, Quartz countertops, family room, formal living and dining rooms and powder room. The spacious lower level has two bathrooms, full bathroom and flex space that can be used as an exercise room, rec room or family room. The upper level features the best views in the house and the master bedroom with 5-piece master bedroom including a jetted tub. The backyard is fully fenced. No smoking and pets on approval only.



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.



To view this house and others, visit website:

www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $9,000 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



