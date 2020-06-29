All apartments in Kirkland
Find more places like 11301 100th Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
11301 100th Ave NE
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

11301 100th Ave NE

11301 100th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kirkland
See all
South Juanita
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

11301 100th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98033
South Juanita

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Juanita Beach Area!!! -
This home is in an amazing neighborhood and is in a great location! This home has views of Juanita Bay from the two-story backyard deck. The main level has hardwood flooring, a kitchen that overlooks the backyard, SS appliances, Quartz countertops, family room, formal living and dining rooms and powder room. The spacious lower level has two bathrooms, full bathroom and flex space that can be used as an exercise room, rec room or family room. The upper level features the best views in the house and the master bedroom with 5-piece master bedroom including a jetted tub. The backyard is fully fenced. No smoking and pets on approval only.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $9,000 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE5149169)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11301 100th Ave NE have any available units?
11301 100th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 11301 100th Ave NE have?
Some of 11301 100th Ave NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11301 100th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
11301 100th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11301 100th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11301 100th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 11301 100th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 11301 100th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 11301 100th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11301 100th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11301 100th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 11301 100th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 11301 100th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 11301 100th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 11301 100th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11301 100th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11301 100th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11301 100th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sancerre Apartments
12648 NE 144th St
Kirkland, WA 98034
Chelsea at Juanita Village
11718 97th Ln NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
Scout
10211 NE 134th Ln
Kirkland, WA 98034
Uptown Kirkland Urban
550 Uptown Ct
Kirkland, WA 98033
Heronfield
11105 NE 123rd Ln
Kirkland, WA 98034
Westwater
221 1st St
Kirkland, WA 98033
Asbury Park Apartments
12821 126th Way NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
128 on State
128 State St S
Kirkland, WA 98033

Similar Pages

Kirkland 1 BedroomsKirkland 2 Bedrooms
Kirkland Apartments with BalconyKirkland Dog Friendly Apartments
Kirkland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South JuanitaNorth JuanitaFinn Hill
Moss BayNorth Rose HillEvergreen Hill
Totem LakeLakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Bastyr UniversityNorthwest University
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus