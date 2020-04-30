All apartments in Kirkland
Find more places like 11240 109th Avenue Northeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
11240 109th Avenue Northeast
Last updated April 29 2020 at 7:07 AM

11240 109th Avenue Northeast

11240 109th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kirkland
See all
South Juanita
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

11240 109th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98033
South Juanita

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Tour the house at www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZDPvXb_lm4E
Large west facing 5BR/2.75BA home with 2,840 square feet on over 1/4 acre. Perfectly located on quiet cul-de-sac within minutes to I-405 freeway, bus line, schools, park, hospital, downtown Juanita, and Juanita beach! Multi-level deck & private backyard for entertaining. Well-maintained and all carpets are brand-new and interior house has been freshly repainted with a warm, neutral color! Open flowing floor plan with gourmet kitchen with granite countertops & expansive dining room, vaulted ceilings, skylights, and 2 fireplaces. Main floor includes huge master with sitting area & walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom. Gleaming hardwoods, new vinyl windows & efficient gas heat. Heated floors on main bathroom and kitchen. Lower level features 3 BR + 2nd master BR with full kitchen & family room good for extended family and guests. Detached oversized 2 car garage & two storage sheds. Award winning Lake Washington School District. Smoke-free. Small pets welcome (pet fee applies). Available NOW!

Please contact us for further inquiries or private showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11240 109th Avenue Northeast have any available units?
11240 109th Avenue Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 11240 109th Avenue Northeast have?
Some of 11240 109th Avenue Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11240 109th Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
11240 109th Avenue Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11240 109th Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 11240 109th Avenue Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 11240 109th Avenue Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 11240 109th Avenue Northeast offers parking.
Does 11240 109th Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11240 109th Avenue Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11240 109th Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 11240 109th Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 11240 109th Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 11240 109th Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 11240 109th Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11240 109th Avenue Northeast has units with dishwashers.
Does 11240 109th Avenue Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 11240 109th Avenue Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SK Apartments
11415 Slater Avenue Northeast
Kirkland, WA 98033
The Preserve at Forbes Creek
11110 Forbes Creek Dr
Kirkland, WA 98033
Uptown Kirkland Urban
550 Uptown Ct
Kirkland, WA 98033
Heronfield
11105 NE 123rd Ln
Kirkland, WA 98034
Asbury Park Apartments
12821 126th Way NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
Waterscape Juanita Village
11801 97th Lane Northeast
Kirkland, WA 98034
The 101
101 Main St
Kirkland, WA 98033
Highlander East
460 2nd Avenue South
Kirkland, WA 98033

Similar Pages

Kirkland 1 BedroomsKirkland 2 Bedrooms
Kirkland Apartments with BalconyKirkland Dog Friendly Apartments
Kirkland Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South JuanitaNorth JuanitaFinn Hill
Moss BayNorth Rose HillEvergreen Hill
Totem LakeLakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Bastyr UniversityNorthwest University
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus