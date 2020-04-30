11240 109th Avenue Northeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Tour the house at www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZDPvXb_lm4E

Large west facing 5BR/2.75BA home with 2,840 square feet on over 1/4 acre. Perfectly located on quiet cul-de-sac within minutes to I-405 freeway, bus line, schools, park, hospital, downtown Juanita, and Juanita beach! Multi-level deck & private backyard for entertaining. Well-maintained and all carpets are brand-new and interior house has been freshly repainted with a warm, neutral color! Open flowing floor plan with gourmet kitchen with granite countertops & expansive dining room, vaulted ceilings, skylights, and 2 fireplaces. Main floor includes huge master with sitting area & walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom. Gleaming hardwoods, new vinyl windows & efficient gas heat. Heated floors on main bathroom and kitchen. Lower level features 3 BR + 2nd master BR with full kitchen & family room good for extended family and guests. Detached oversized 2 car garage & two storage sheds. Award winning Lake Washington School District. Smoke-free. Small pets welcome (pet fee applies). Available NOW!



