11131 NE 129th St

This single family tri-level home has three bedrooms and 2-1/2 baths and is located in the Totem Lake area of Kirkland, WA. It features quick and easy access to I 405 and multiple bus lines and is just across I 405 from Evergreen Hospital and associated clinics. As well, the interior has been recently painted and re-carpeted throughout. It has a family room with fireplace and an attached dbl. car garage plus plenty of off-street parking for a boat/RV. It has a barbecue deck overlooking and access to a large fenced back yard. The half bath utility room has a washer and dryer. The kitchen has a refrigerator, range, dishwasher and garbage disposal.



Parking:

2-car attached garage; off-street parking



Nearby parks:

Brookhaven Park, Edith Moulton Park and Heronfield Wetlands



Nearby Schools:

Alexander Graham Bell Elementary School - 0.95 miles, 7/10

Helen Keller Elementary School - 0.67 miles, 7/10

Juanita High School - 0.31 miles, 7/10

Juanita Elementary School - 0.82 miles, 6/10



Bus lines:

277 - 0.1 miles

238 - 0.1 miles

257 - 0.1 miles

244 - 0.1 miles



No Pets Allowed



