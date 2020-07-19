All apartments in Kirkland
11131 NE 129th St
11131 NE 129th St

11131 Northeast 129th Street · No Longer Available
Location

11131 Northeast 129th Street, Kirkland, WA 98034
North Juanita

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This single family tri-level home has three bedrooms and 2-1/2 baths and is located in the Totem Lake area of Kirkland, WA. It features quick and easy access to I 405 and multiple bus lines and is just across I 405 from Evergreen Hospital and associated clinics. As well, the interior has been recently painted and re-carpeted throughout. It has a family room with fireplace and an attached dbl. car garage plus plenty of off-street parking for a boat/RV. It has a barbecue deck overlooking and access to a large fenced back yard. The half bath utility room has a washer and dryer. The kitchen has a refrigerator, range, dishwasher and garbage disposal.

Parking:
2-car attached garage; off-street parking

Nearby parks:
Brookhaven Park, Edith Moulton Park and Heronfield Wetlands

Nearby Schools:
Alexander Graham Bell Elementary School - 0.95 miles, 7/10
Helen Keller Elementary School - 0.67 miles, 7/10
Juanita High School - 0.31 miles, 7/10
Juanita Elementary School - 0.82 miles, 6/10

Bus lines:
277 - 0.1 miles
238 - 0.1 miles
257 - 0.1 miles
244 - 0.1 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4466842)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

