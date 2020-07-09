All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:27 PM

10733 126th Pl NE

10733 126th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

10733 126th Place Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98033
North Rose Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Features

Beautiful 2,040 sq ft Rose Hill home for rent. Open-concept, 4 bedroom split-level home with 3 bedrooms upstairs and a separate downstairs suite (could function as a second master). Dream kitchen with solid cherry cabinets, SS appliances, gas range, granite countertops, and ample pantry/storage space.

Brand new paint throughout the interior. Upstairs living area has a vaulted ceiling, cozy gas fireplace, and custom built-in shelving. Hardwood floors throughout the upstairs. Large Trex deck off the kitchen perfect for backyard BBQs and summertime outdoor dining. Broad-leaf maples provide a luscious canopy of summertime shade, Backyard raised garden beds, spacious storage shed, Extra-deep 2 car garage with tons of bonus storage. Pictured playground not available.

Easy access to I-405 and 520. Close to Google's Kirkland campus. About 6 miles to downtown Bellevue or Microsoft in Redmond. Less than 2 miles from the upscale Totem Lake shopping center with Whole Foods and Trader Joe's (new movie theater coming in 2020 too). Less than 2 miles from Kirkland Costco.

Located in a friendly neighborhood with wide streets, colorful trees, beautiful walking trails, and amazing parks. Great Lake Washington district schools.

Sorry, no smoking, no pets. Available in January for 12+ month lease (would prefer lease through May/June 2021, but can accommodate anything 12+ months).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5414714)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10733 126th Pl NE have any available units?
10733 126th Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 10733 126th Pl NE have?
Some of 10733 126th Pl NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10733 126th Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
10733 126th Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10733 126th Pl NE pet-friendly?
No, 10733 126th Pl NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 10733 126th Pl NE offer parking?
Yes, 10733 126th Pl NE offers parking.
Does 10733 126th Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10733 126th Pl NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10733 126th Pl NE have a pool?
No, 10733 126th Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 10733 126th Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 10733 126th Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 10733 126th Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10733 126th Pl NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10733 126th Pl NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10733 126th Pl NE does not have units with air conditioning.

