10733 126th Pl NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground bbq/grill garage media room

Features



Beautiful 2,040 sq ft Rose Hill home for rent. Open-concept, 4 bedroom split-level home with 3 bedrooms upstairs and a separate downstairs suite (could function as a second master). Dream kitchen with solid cherry cabinets, SS appliances, gas range, granite countertops, and ample pantry/storage space.



Brand new paint throughout the interior. Upstairs living area has a vaulted ceiling, cozy gas fireplace, and custom built-in shelving. Hardwood floors throughout the upstairs. Large Trex deck off the kitchen perfect for backyard BBQs and summertime outdoor dining. Broad-leaf maples provide a luscious canopy of summertime shade, Backyard raised garden beds, spacious storage shed, Extra-deep 2 car garage with tons of bonus storage. Pictured playground not available.



Easy access to I-405 and 520. Close to Google's Kirkland campus. About 6 miles to downtown Bellevue or Microsoft in Redmond. Less than 2 miles from the upscale Totem Lake shopping center with Whole Foods and Trader Joe's (new movie theater coming in 2020 too). Less than 2 miles from Kirkland Costco.



Located in a friendly neighborhood with wide streets, colorful trees, beautiful walking trails, and amazing parks. Great Lake Washington district schools.



Sorry, no smoking, no pets. Available in January for 12+ month lease (would prefer lease through May/June 2021, but can accommodate anything 12+ months).



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5414714)