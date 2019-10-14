10014 Ne 127th Pl

Amenities
Condo in a great Kirkland location! This wonderful condo has an excellent layout w/ two bedrooms on opposite sides of the unit with one having an attached bathroom. Unit has Granite Tile Counter tops. Located just a mile from Juanita Beach and easy access onto 405, you're going to love the great amenities such as the club house, pool, hot tub, exercise room, and athletic court. *Move in ready*
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bath
- Kitchen with microwave, dishwasher, fridge,
- Family size washer, dryer in unit.
- Baseboard heating and wood burning fireplace
- Wall mounted tv provision exists. Cable ready.
- Built-in closets in 2 bedrooms
- Private balcony.
- Not furnished
- 2 parking spaces - 1 covered and 1 uncovered
Community features:
Athletic Court, Cable Television, Club House, Exercise Room, Fire Sprinklers, High Speed Internet Available, Hot Tub, Outside Entrance, Outdoor Pool
Rent: $1850 per month (first month due at signing of Lease)
Security Deposit: $1900 (due at signing of Lease)
12 months lease required. Rent includes water, sewer and garbage.