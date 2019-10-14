All apartments in Kirkland
Find more places like 10014 Ne 127th Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
10014 Ne 127th Pl
Last updated December 9 2019 at 8:09 AM

10014 Ne 127th Pl

10014 Northeast 127th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kirkland
See all
North Juanita
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

10014 Northeast 127th Place, Kirkland, WA 98034
North Juanita

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Condo in a great Kirkland location! This wonderful condo has an excellent layout w/ two bedrooms on opposite sides of the unit with one having an attached bathroom. Unit has Granite Tile Counter tops. Located just a mile from Juanita Beach and easy access onto 405, you're going to love the great amenities such as the club house, pool, hot tub, exercise room, and athletic court. *Move in ready*

2 Bedrooms, 2 Bath
- Kitchen with microwave, dishwasher, fridge,
- Family size washer, dryer in unit.
- Baseboard heating and wood burning fireplace
- Wall mounted tv provision exists. Cable ready.
- Built-in closets in 2 bedrooms
- Private balcony.
- Not furnished
- 2 parking spaces - 1 covered and 1 uncovered

Community features:
Athletic Court, Cable Television, Club House, Exercise Room, Fire Sprinklers, High Speed Internet Available, Hot Tub, Outside Entrance, Outdoor Pool

Rent: $1850 per month (first month due at signing of Lease)
Security Deposit: $1900 (due at signing of Lease)
12 months lease required. Rent includes water, sewer and garbage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10014 Ne 127th Pl have any available units?
10014 Ne 127th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 10014 Ne 127th Pl have?
Some of 10014 Ne 127th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10014 Ne 127th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
10014 Ne 127th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10014 Ne 127th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 10014 Ne 127th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 10014 Ne 127th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 10014 Ne 127th Pl offers parking.
Does 10014 Ne 127th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10014 Ne 127th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10014 Ne 127th Pl have a pool?
Yes, 10014 Ne 127th Pl has a pool.
Does 10014 Ne 127th Pl have accessible units?
No, 10014 Ne 127th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 10014 Ne 127th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10014 Ne 127th Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 10014 Ne 127th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 10014 Ne 127th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hidden River Townhomes
10013 NE 130th Ln
Kirkland, WA 98034
Vue Kirkland
11733 NE 131st Pl
Kirkland, WA 98034
The Preserve at Forbes Creek
11110 Forbes Creek Dr
Kirkland, WA 98033
Uptown Kirkland Urban
550 Uptown Ct
Kirkland, WA 98033
Woodlake Apartments
11400 NE 132nd St
Kirkland, WA 98034
The 101
101 Main St
Kirkland, WA 98033
Starboard Apartments
9311 Northeast 118th Lane
Kirkland, WA 98034
Aura Totem Lake
12655 120th Ave NE
Kirkland, WA 98034

Similar Pages

Kirkland 1 BedroomsKirkland 2 Bedrooms
Kirkland Apartments with BalconyKirkland Dog Friendly Apartments
Kirkland Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South JuanitaNorth JuanitaFinn Hill
Moss BayNorth Rose HillEvergreen Hill
Totem LakeLakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Bastyr UniversityNorthwest University
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus