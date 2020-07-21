All apartments in Kirkland
Find more places like 10009 NE 120th Ln Apt B103.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
10009 NE 120th Ln Apt B103
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:39 AM

10009 NE 120th Ln Apt B103

10009 Northeast 120th Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kirkland
See all
South Juanita
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10009 Northeast 120th Lane, Kirkland, WA 98034
South Juanita

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
hot tub
Modern and Stylish Two Bedroom, one bathroom Condo.

Unit features:

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal
- Fireplace
- Washer + Dryer hookups
- Electric heaters
- Porch
- Hot tub
- Pool.

Near multiple stores and restaurants including Starbucks, Juanita Pub, Royal India, and many more.

Rental Terms:
Resident responsible for Electricity, water, sewer and trash included in rent.
Pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.
The application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.

Property Address: 10009 NE 120th Ln Apt B103, Kirkland, King, Washington 98034

You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/10009-Ne-120Th-Ln-Apt-B103-Kirkland-WA-98034

Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for a lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5451027)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10009 NE 120th Ln Apt B103 have any available units?
10009 NE 120th Ln Apt B103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 10009 NE 120th Ln Apt B103 have?
Some of 10009 NE 120th Ln Apt B103's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10009 NE 120th Ln Apt B103 currently offering any rent specials?
10009 NE 120th Ln Apt B103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10009 NE 120th Ln Apt B103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10009 NE 120th Ln Apt B103 is pet friendly.
Does 10009 NE 120th Ln Apt B103 offer parking?
Yes, 10009 NE 120th Ln Apt B103 offers parking.
Does 10009 NE 120th Ln Apt B103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10009 NE 120th Ln Apt B103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10009 NE 120th Ln Apt B103 have a pool?
Yes, 10009 NE 120th Ln Apt B103 has a pool.
Does 10009 NE 120th Ln Apt B103 have accessible units?
No, 10009 NE 120th Ln Apt B103 does not have accessible units.
Does 10009 NE 120th Ln Apt B103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10009 NE 120th Ln Apt B103 has units with dishwashers.
Does 10009 NE 120th Ln Apt B103 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10009 NE 120th Ln Apt B103 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chelsea at Juanita Village
11718 97th Ln NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
SK Apartments
11415 Slater Avenue Northeast
Kirkland, WA 98033
Vue Kirkland
11733 NE 131st Pl
Kirkland, WA 98034
Aspen Creek Apartments
11101 123rd Ln NE
Kirkland, WA 98033
Waterscape Juanita Village
11801 97th Lane Northeast
Kirkland, WA 98034
The Carillon Apartment Residences
5604 Lakeview Dr
Kirkland, WA 98033
Kirkland Crossing
10715 NE 37th Cir
Kirkland, WA 98033
VILLAGGIO ON YARROW BAY
4311 Lake Washington Blvd NE
Kirkland, WA 98033

Similar Pages

Kirkland 1 Bedroom ApartmentsKirkland 2 Bedroom Apartments
Kirkland Apartments with BalconiesKirkland Dog Friendly Apartments
Kirkland Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South JuanitaNorth JuanitaFinn Hill
Moss BayNorth Rose HillEvergreen Hill
Totem LakeLakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Bastyr UniversityNorthwest University
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus