Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool hot tub

Modern and Stylish Two Bedroom, one bathroom Condo.



Unit features:



- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal

- Fireplace

- Washer + Dryer hookups

- Electric heaters

- Porch

- Hot tub

- Pool.



Near multiple stores and restaurants including Starbucks, Juanita Pub, Royal India, and many more.



Rental Terms:

Resident responsible for Electricity, water, sewer and trash included in rent.

Pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.

The application fee is $49 per adult.

Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.

Rental insurance required.



Property Address: 10009 NE 120th Ln Apt B103, Kirkland, King, Washington 98034



You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/10009-Ne-120Th-Ln-Apt-B103-Kirkland-WA-98034



Rental Criteria Includes:

- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation

- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent

- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership

- Security deposit based on credit approval

- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances

- Co-signers will be accepted for a lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent

- We do not accept portable screening reports

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



We look forward to connecting with you!



