Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets bathtub oven range Property Amenities accessible basketball court business center carport clubhouse gym parking playground pool racquetball court internet access package receiving trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly pool table

COMING SOON: NEWLY REDESIGNED AMENITY SPACES! Click here for more details.



Waterford at the Lakes is located in the lush, serene Lakes neighborhood of Kent, Washington. We offer a variety of one, two and three bedroom apartment homes featuring chocolate pear cabinets, black appliances, plush carpeting and a washer and dryer in every home.



Our residents enjoy basketball and racquetball in our indoor court, a resort-style pool with cabana, on-site fitness and a business center. Our pet-friendly community offers a picturesque setting, featuring classically styled buildings surrounded by tree-lined streets, tranquil lakes and one-of-a-kind amenities. Visit us today for a personal tour!