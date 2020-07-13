13 Apartments under $1,200 for rent in Kent, WA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 05:41am
$
9 Units Available
The Row
25426 98th Ave S, Kent, WA
Studio
$1,105
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
800 sqft
The Row is a unique, rural community in the Puget Sound region. The one-, two- and three-bedroom units feature stunning Mt. Rainier views, patios, garbage disposals, dishwashers and bathtubs. This is a pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Knol Apartments
11239 Southeast 260th Street, Kent, WA
Studio
$1,190
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,429
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close To Everything, Yet Worlds Away!Everyday living is simplified at Knol Apartments. We are conveniently located within minutes of all major freeways, Sea-Tac International Airport, parks, shopping, theaters, restaurants and downtown Kent.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Timber Heights
4822 South 252nd Place, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
758 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the scenic enclave of Kent, a neighborhood known for its open spaces and a thriving town, Timber Heights delivers immediate access to the best that Kent, WA has to offer.
Results within 1 mile of Kent
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
39 Units Available
Club Palisades
2211 S Star Lake Rd, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,131
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1129 sqft
Community amenities include indoor and outdoor pools, on-site laundry and pool. Units feature patio/balcony, dishwasher and fireplace. Great location in Federal Way, WA, with easy access to Seattle and Tacoma.
Results within 5 miles of Kent
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
12 Units Available
Miro
31004 19th Pl SW, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,231
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
776 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
943 sqft
Residents enjoy units with laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Luxury community features pool, playground, BBQ grill, dog park and pool table. Convenient location for commuters, between Seattle and Tacoma.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
35311 172nd Ave SE U1
35311 172nd Avenue Southeast, Lake Holm, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1700 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Single Rooms - Property Id: 247876 Private room (unfurnished) with adjoining bathroom (shared) and large window that overlooks the front of the house. Located on he East Hill in Auburn (10 minutes from Hwy 18 & the Auburn Black Diamond Road exit).

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
North Auburn
316 F St South East
316 F Street Southeast, Auburn, WA
Studio
$1,195
750 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Beautifully updated Studio Available 8/1/2020. High end appliances, newer carpet and open floor plan make if feel much larger. Washer/dryer hook up in unit, but not provided.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
15244 30TH AVE S
15244 30th Avenue South, SeaTac, WA
1 Bedroom
$800
300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/01/20 Room mates - Property Id: 213738 It is a nice house near by the Rail station in Seat ac, it is a 3 bed room and 1 bath, 2 bedroom is occupied, 1 bed room is available, both and kitchen is common Apply at TurboTenant:
Results within 10 miles of Kent
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Lakeland
Mill Pond
703 47th St SE, Auburn, WA
Studio
$1,115
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1028 sqft
Close to I-15, these homes feature private patios, central air conditioning and state-of-the-art kitchens. Community amenities include two sparkling pools, on-site laundry and a fitness center. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Fife
The Lakes at Fife
2301 58th Ave E, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,164
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
800 sqft
The Best of Fife The Lakes Apartments are located in Fife, Washington, just east of Tacoma. We are conveniently close to everything you need with shopping, parks, schools, and freeways right down the street— you name it, it’s all within minutes.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
4 Units Available
The Union
2111 SW 352nd St, Federal Way, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,165
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
842 sqft
Uniquely designed community with features such as ample storage and a private patio or balcony. Minutes from Tacoma with amenities to relax: pool, sauna, gym and ample green space. Pet-friendly community with dog park.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
10607 2nd Place Southwest - E
10607 2nd Pl SW, White Center, WA
1 Bedroom
$650
2380 sqft
Looking for roommate. One room available in a like-new 2016 home. Common amenities include shared kitchen with stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove range, dish washer, slab countertop), shared living room with TV and shared washer/dryer.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15512 Washington Ave #D
15512 Washington St, Sumner, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
820 sqft
Downtown Sumner - This charming 2 bedroom is a place you will want to call home! Cozy fireplace, Eat in kitchen and separate laundry area, shared backyard.Rent includes water, sewer, garbage.

Welcome to the July 2020 Kent Rent Report. Kent rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Kent rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Kent rents held steady over the past month

Kent rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.8% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Kent stand at $1,501 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,870 for a two-bedroom. Kent's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Seattle Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Kent, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Seattle metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,507; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Bellevue has the most expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,402; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.8% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Kent

    As rents have increased marginally in Kent, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Kent is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Washington have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.3% in Spokane and 0.3% in Vancouver.
    • Kent's median two-bedroom rent of $1,870 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Kent's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Kent than most large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $906, where Kent is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Seattle
    $1,350
    $1,680
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Tacoma
    $1,260
    $1,570
    -0.1%
    0.2%
    Bellevue
    $1,930
    $2,400
    -0.8%
    0.6%
    Everett
    $1,380
    $1,720
    0
    0.2%
    Kent
    $1,500
    $1,870
    0
    0.8%
    Renton
    $1,710
    $2,130
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Federal Way
    $1,410
    $1,750
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Auburn
    $1,380
    $1,720
    0.1%
    1%
    Marysville
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Lakewood
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0
    2%
    Redmond
    $1,840
    $2,300
    -1.1%
    -1.2%
    Kirkland
    $1,760
    $2,200
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Sammamish
    $2,820
    $3,510
    -0.1%
    1.7%
    Puyallup
    $1,580
    $1,970
    0.3%
    1.3%
    Lynnwood
    $1,590
    $1,980
    -0.7%
    -1.7%
    Bothell
    $1,820
    $2,270
    -1%
    -1%
    Spanaway
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Mercer Island
    $2,030
    $2,520
    -1.3%
    -3.1%
    Kenmore
    $1,680
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    -0.8%
    Mukilteo
    $1,720
    $2,150
    -1.4%
    -4.8%
    Mountlake Terrace
    $1,610
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

